For the Masses

How Famous Brands Got Their Names, Logos

I did not know Starbuck was a character in Moby Dick. Still, it goes to show you how much I don’t read.

Posted by James on May 15, 2012 at 12:44am

Disney Research Capacitive Touch Sensing

It recognises gestures on objects, between your hands even underwater.

Posted by James on May 9, 2012 at 12:53am

Alcospray

I suggested that nicorette should make an alcohol version of their quickmist product. Well, it looks like great creative minds think alike. Thanks Phil!

Posted by James on May 7, 2012 at 11:46pm

Webstock 2012

Three days of Awesomeness in Wellington. 13th - 17th of Feb 2012

Posted by James on Dec 28, 2011 at 11:35pm

Ladyhawke - Anxiety

Pre-Order the difficult second album now.

Posted by James on Dec 22, 2011 at 6:07am

#5 Magazine - Issue 09

Rio meets Pele.

Posted by James on Dec 20, 2011 at 5:07am

Early Christmas Present from Microsoft?

Fingers crossed this time next year there will be no more IE6. Still, didn’t Bob Geldof say that about world famine back in 1985?

Posted by James on Dec 17, 2011 at 12:39am

Shopping any other way is pointless

This is in beta release. Use the invite code: "nextfriend". Any feedback, let me know, or use the Feedback link on the left. Enjoy

Posted by James on Jun 9, 2011 at 8:40pm

Dress Awesome

Discover and compare the best clothes from your favorite brands.

Posted by James on Apr 3, 2011 at 5:03am

Hipster SXSW

usehipster.com has launched for SXSW in Austin, TX. It will be launching in several other cities very soon.

Posted by James on Mar 10, 2011 at 9:12pm

The International Office

Wellington based studio, dropping some tight type and print based material.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 7, 2011 at 8:34pm

The Internet Explorer 6 Countdown

Don't even get me started on this.. Can we get drop Chrome at the same time??...

Posted by James on Mar 5, 2011 at 10:13am

App Appeal

Great Idea, Until 5 March, 100% of the proceeds of these 38 apps from some of New Zealand's top software developers will go directly to the New Zealand Red Cross.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 1, 2011 at 7:14pm

Shared Space - Free Temporary accommodation for CHCH quake victims

Matt at sharedspace has devoted a section to quake relief -
if you have some spare office space, or perhaps a spare room or two - get involved.

Posted by Tim D on Feb 27, 2011 at 6:37pm

Please Donate

If you have not done so already.

Posted by James on Feb 23, 2011 at 10:46pm

Jelly at Boost

Wellington based web design company Boost New Media opens its doors once a week to create a friendly co-working space. Jelly is a casual working event. Boost provides wifi, couches and desks. You provide your work materials and a smile. Friday's 9am-4.30pm

Posted by James on Feb 20, 2011 at 1:36am

She's My Water... Colour

Stone Roses guitarist John Squire has reinvented himself as an artist.
Discuss

Posted by James on Feb 9, 2011 at 5:31am

25 Examples of Interesting and Creative Structures in Web Design

I'm taking a Porsche 911 approach to web design. I.e. get it right once, and then never have to do it again.
Discuss

Posted by James on Feb 8, 2011 at 7:52am

woop-woop! dat's da the sound of da police

This is the best online game ever! Unless you actualy do live in an "Above Average" crime zone, like myself. The met site crashed in the first hour this went live. Now if only they could think of a way to monetize it?..

Posted by James on Feb 2, 2011 at 9:18pm

PHOENIX

PHOENIX

After a two year sabbatical, For the Masses is back! The existing team of contributors are now scattered around the planet (Not just West London), so we vow to be more "Global" with content on the site. There maybe one or two bugs, please let us know. Enjoy!

Posted by James on Jan 30, 2011 at 10:35am

The Art of the Design Critique

The Art of the Design Critique

If you're like me, and you sometimes drop the immortal line "what the fuck would you know about design? You're in fucking accounts!?" then read on...

Posted by James on Jan 27, 2011 at 2:52am

The evolution of computer displays

The evolution of computer displays

I can still remember The Amiga we had at primary school, awhh. I sucked at California Games..

Posted by James on Jan 25, 2011 at 9:02pm

Simple Sips for Improving Web Typography

Simple Sips for Improving Web Typography

In 2004, Ellen Lupton wrote and designed a book entitled Thinking With Type. Since then, it has become one of the seminal tomes for the study of typography.

Posted by James on Jan 25, 2011 at 8:34am

Why NZ?

WhyNZLive? really has a case on government spending

Posted by Tim D on Apr 29, 2009 at 3:29pm

Tialata Tees

Neemia, I love you buddy. But please, leave the designing to the designers!

Posted by James on Apr 28, 2009 at 8:49pm

Klim Typefaces

Klim Typefaces

Klim Typefaces

Posted by James on Apr 19, 2009 at 11:47pm

Number Eight Wired

Number Eight Wired

Number Eight Wired - kiwi designer, based here in London.

Posted by James on Apr 6, 2009 at 4:04am

Webstock

Webstock

Just a few tickets left to Webstock

Posted by James on Feb 9, 2009 at 9:41pm

Momentum Studios have a new site.
Who is Ben Williams? click to find out.
Mecano. Your world is their playground.

Posted by James on Feb 9, 2009 at 2:04am

Black Estate

Black Estate

Black Estate has a new site

Posted by elevenforty on Dec 16, 2008 at 10:08am

myairnz

myairnz

air nz jumps on the flex bandwagon with their new 'my airnz' dashboard/portal.

Posted by Tim D on Nov 6, 2008 at 1:09pm

Movie poster designer.

Posted by Pete on Nov 3, 2008 at 6:59pm

Seven

Seven

seven have a new site, and its pretty alright.

Posted by Tim D on Oct 29, 2008 at 9:12pm

Pie Mag

Pie Mag

Pie Mag Issue 2 is currently open for submissions
(as seen at SP08)

Posted by Tim D on Oct 28, 2008 at 12:25pm

nzonscreen.com went live recently featuring stuff from New Zealand’s moving pictures history. Their trailer is pretty sweet too.

Posted by Blackspade on Oct 24, 2008 at 11:33pm

slick promo site for yellow pages

Posted by Tim D on Oct 13, 2008 at 3:44pm

Ryan MacPherson and Generate Design feature in the latest edition of Flogged Magazine along with the infamous Auckland logo...

Posted by Tim D on Oct 8, 2008 at 3:52pm

It's Margi Kimball .com

Posted by James on Oct 8, 2008 at 9:19am

makeshift collaboration

Posted by Ruth on Oct 6, 2008 at 11:35am

The new BNZ is hoax, right?

Posted by Pete on Oct 1, 2008 at 12:17pm

DrupalSouth, NZ's premier Drupal event

Posted by Pete on Sep 18, 2008 at 6:39pm

Auckland just got branded.

uh oh.
Discuss

Posted by Tim D on Sep 17, 2008 at 11:16pm

Jarred Bishop (ex. Fracture) has gone freelance in wellington.

Posted by Tim D on Sep 12, 2008 at 1:32pm

Jeremy & Preston aka Mofresh have updated their flash site and showreel. Really nice motion work outta wellywood.

Posted by Blackspade on Sep 12, 2008 at 2:36am

The extremely talented fellas @ RESN have launched a new site, featuring some killer new work.

Posted by Blackspade on Sep 3, 2008 at 9:08pm

PurpleSpheres - the outputs of 10 creatives locked away in a house for a week

Posted by Tim D on Sep 2, 2008 at 2:31pm

I'm going to spend the next month at Dear Adobe

Posted by Pete on Aug 27, 2008 at 10:37pm

Best Awards are up fellas Check it

Posted by elevenforty on Aug 26, 2008 at 5:55pm

The Dunedin City Council website gets an overdue overhaul

Posted by Nic on Aug 19, 2008 at 11:25pm

Hell Pizza has a new website
alas still no non-flash support.

Posted by Tim D on Aug 18, 2008 at 12:22pm

Crafty fun coming up. Craftwerk

Posted by Ruth on Aug 11, 2008 at 9:55am

submissions are open for the semipermanent 09 book.

pick up the 08 book at sp auckland next week.

Posted by Tim D on Aug 8, 2008 at 12:05pm

Once again Alistapart is conducting a survey of all the web designers out there. Go take part

Posted by Tim D on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Semi-Permanent Auckland is only 3 weeks away!

Who they're most keen to see?

Discuss

Posted by Pete on Jul 27, 2008 at 2:55pm

Arohamai whanau... ka tata tatou ki te mutunga o Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori! Anei...
Maori TV and Google. naianei, ka taea e tatou te rapu i te reo! You can search in Maori now. Chur.

Posted by Ruth on Jul 25, 2008 at 1:19pm

Drama strikes on the front lines of the Auckland Iphone queue
warning: potentially NSFW language.

Posted by Tim D on Jul 9, 2008 at 12:41am

I am not stocking up on iPhone backgrounds for Friday's launch.

Posted by Pete on Jul 7, 2008 at 4:53pm

Another, "I've been neglecting the inbox again" post dump...
The awesome GRIMLOCK has released a new version of Docvert
Skyrize are holding a Rapid Prototyping in Flash Workshop
Spicers Paper + Semi-Permanent08 = Crafthead

Posted by Pete on Jul 6, 2008 at 11:32am

The NZ Open Source awards are open for nominations

Posted by Tim D on Jul 4, 2008 at 11:52pm

Coworking in Wellington, The Den.

Posted by Pete on Jun 26, 2008 at 6:57am

Wellington HackOff July 15.

Posted by Pete on Jun 24, 2008 at 5:28pm

New Zealand has a new Design Store

Posted by Tim D on Jun 18, 2008 at 1:13pm

Party on down for the release of Firefox 3 in Christchurch?!

Posted by Pete on Jun 17, 2008 at 12:30pm

Like Alison Holst I also try to forget about Stewart Island.

Also for you Intel Mac users, try to break the Toyota.

Posted by Pete on Jun 10, 2008 at 10:15pm

Sorry if you have emailed us in the past few weeks/months, with no reply. When you work for an American company you actually have to "work". Hence no time to check FTM emails.

Posted by James on Jun 9, 2008 at 2:01am

Nominations are open for this years NZ Open Source Awards.
Go give those geeks a pat on the back.

Posted by Pete on May 31, 2008 at 1:34pm

2008 New Zealand Government Web Standards Review: call for submissions. Go, review, and complain about what doesn't work, is overly prescriptive, or too vague!

Posted by Pete on May 16, 2008 at 4:01pm

.inddesign conference is happening in AK in June.

Posted by Tim D on May 13, 2008 at 2:03pm

awesome flex shopping site - Mama2be

Posted by Tim D on May 7, 2008 at 9:30am

Oh hell yeah! The iPhone finally (officially) comes to NZ

Posted by Pete on May 6, 2008 at 9:14pm

Desktoptopia - random designer desktops.

Posted by Pete on May 4, 2008 at 10:56pm

The pride of Eastbourne, Shona Laing.

Posted by James on Apr 25, 2008 at 8:16am

Geek girls of Wellington get your coffee on.

Posted by Pete on Apr 18, 2008 at 9:24am

If our future looks like a pulsating flash nav I want off the Island!
Have your say on the New Zealand Digital Strategy 2.0

Posted by Pete on Apr 14, 2008 at 12:40pm

correct website for auckland barcamp

Posted by Tim D on Apr 7, 2008 at 10:49pm

To many barcamps to keep track of..,
Wellington barcamps
Auckland barcamp

Posted by Pete on Apr 6, 2008 at 5:01pm

If you plan on playing a virtual version of the ANZ (netball) championship, I'd suggest using Leaguist

/bias

Posted by Pete on Apr 3, 2008 at 8:15am

Glennz tees

Posted by Pete on Apr 1, 2008 at 11:40am

48 Hr film festival 2008 is all on!

Posted by Tim D on Apr 1, 2008 at 10:26am

Orcon now offers unbundled broadband (8x faster, and costs less!)

/plug

Posted by Tim D on Mar 28, 2008 at 10:21am

Gareth has updated No Love Lost again! Tight as always

Posted by Tim D on Mar 26, 2008 at 11:04am

Ladies, we need you speaking at more conferences. Go join speak.net.nz.

Posted by Pete on Mar 25, 2008 at 5:55pm

the new Impero site is good looking AND clever, nice work guys.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 19, 2008 at 9:50pm

Portfolio night 6 auckland

Posted by Pete on Mar 13, 2008 at 9:38am

The NZ web community is out of beta

Posted by Tim D on Mar 2, 2008 at 2:44pm

PSA time: A print scammer seems to have turned his attention to NZ. An email is usually from a 'Reverend' Mike Johnson about getting large quantities of church flyers.

This PSA was bought to you by Spore.

Posted by Pete on Feb 27, 2008 at 8:31pm

National is the first New Zealand typeface to be awarded a TDC² Certificate of Excellence. Swanky.

Posted by Pete on Feb 27, 2008 at 8:26pm

I've never slept with a Windows user either.. MacHEADS The Movie.

Posted by James on Feb 21, 2008 at 8:35pm

Omnicom Group has acquired a majority interest in Shift.

Posted by Pete on Feb 16, 2008 at 12:52pm

NZBlood wants you to start a fan club.. nice flash styley from guys @ gladeye in Aucks. Also check their site design for deepanimation. chur.

Posted by Blackspade on Feb 1, 2008 at 9:16am

Download this now and stick it to your cubicle wall.

Posted by Pete on Jan 28, 2008 at 2:52pm

Sir Edmund Hillary Tribute Film

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 21, 2008 at 10:10am

Kelly Thompson - lovely lady prints for sale, check it out.
Bill Green - HST print.
Tuskluv - NY creative shop.

Posted by James on Jan 20, 2008 at 10:46pm

Wellington design studio experimenta has some tight typo work

Posted by Tim D on Jan 15, 2008 at 9:59am

You sucjk at photoshop

Posted by Pete on Jan 5, 2008 at 2:44pm

British Council - By the Throat. Two $8K scholarships to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Glasgow? By the Throat indeed!

Posted by James on Dec 31, 2007 at 4:01am

If you don't click this link Dick Cheney will shoot you in the face

Posted by Pete on Dec 27, 2007 at 2:46pm

Vincent Lowe - new portfolio site.

Posted by James on Dec 18, 2007 at 11:40pm

bbc beta
OOoOo it changes colour and you can move things around!

Posted by James on Dec 15, 2007 at 2:36am

fellow artist Knewseen has a xmas sale on his Horror Series book - cost you a US tenner

Posted by Tim D on Dec 13, 2007 at 1:53pm

props to Kris Sowersby for being featured in the Wallpaper Graduate Directory 2008

Posted by Tim D on Dec 10, 2007 at 11:42am

Sneakerpimps (the shoe show not the band) is in Auckland this weekend

Posted by Tim D on Dec 5, 2007 at 1:54pm

Stuck for a xmas gift? Have a look at Felt

Posted by Pete on Dec 5, 2007 at 11:48am

Highschoolers! Add Google to your CV!
SilverStripe, with the help of Google, are looking for High School types to get into some open source projects. With cash and prizes to be won!

Posted by James on Dec 4, 2007 at 10:32am

The Laptop Battle is coming to Auckland in March 2008.
Delicious icons - Royalty free stock icons. We like royalty free.

Posted by James on Dec 3, 2007 at 5:06am

The Laptop Battle is coming to Auckland in March 2008

Posted by James on Dec 3, 2007 at 4:59am

Send an Ardent Interactive eCard

Posted by James on Nov 26, 2007 at 1:13am

Do you understand web design? Spotted by Romain.

Posted by Barry on Nov 23, 2007 at 1:57pm

Pretty sweet online bitmap-to-vector conversion app: VectorMagic. Spotted by Greg

Posted by Barry on Nov 23, 2007 at 1:54pm

nifty little Code Generator for
SwfObject 2.0 (standards compliant - IE fixing - flash embedding method)

Posted by Tim D on Nov 22, 2007 at 10:39am

I don't know I'm comfortable putting 4 version of IE for windows on my mac...

Posted by Pete on Nov 21, 2007 at 9:08pm

Support Starship Hospital the geek way through Childs play

Posted by Pete on Nov 18, 2007 at 7:28pm

CONTROL looks good....

Posted by Marcus on Nov 15, 2007 at 4:30pm

Gareth has been busy since he jumped the ditch

Posted by Tim D on Nov 15, 2007 at 10:05am

Regen - Some great flash game and interactive work

Posted by Tim D on Nov 4, 2007 at 6:44pm

Mephisto's site is back online/updated. MoFresh are Preston & Jerry strait outta' Wellywood. Brown Tiki is a Seven side-project. And if this hasn't been posted before

Posted by Blackspade on Nov 3, 2007 at 10:17pm

Creative commons .nz

Posted by Pete on Oct 29, 2007 at 6:02pm

free web "un-conference" BarCamp Auckland is happening soon.

Posted by Tim D on Oct 29, 2007 at 9:52am

The Last Lap Photographs by Jason O'Hara. Deluxe Cafe, Courtney Place Wellington. 28 October - 11 November

Posted by James on Oct 29, 2007 at 4:04am

Grumpy old curmudgeon, aka design god.

Posted by Pete on Oct 25, 2007 at 7:55pm

I think this person is suggesting that the judging of the TVNZ Webchallenge 2007 was biased.

Posted by Pete on Oct 22, 2007 at 5:32pm

Sigurd from SilverStripe pays a visit to Google and rubs shoulders with the big guns at the official Alistapart.com conference.

Posted by James on Oct 21, 2007 at 1:38am

It’s a great start, but we need to add this, and this, and this…
How to disarm 10 difficult client observations/requests
link stoled from k10k

Posted by Tim D on Oct 19, 2007 at 9:36am

Sexy new design at Enlighten Designs.

Posted by Pete on Oct 18, 2007 at 5:59pm

The Church has a new site.
...Jesus Christ.

Posted by James on Oct 18, 2007 at 9:43am

Results from the AlistApart 2007 Web Design Survey are up

Posted by Tim D on Oct 17, 2007 at 3:02pm

some short and sweet recaps of the QBN Sessions are up over at Youtube: Josh Davis, Michael Muller, Shepard Fairey

Posted by Tim D on Sep 26, 2007 at 1:44pm

DNA gets a new site

Posted by elevenforty on Sep 17, 2007 at 4:21pm

RACK is a quarterly bilingual magazine, published in English and Chinese, geared towards covering international street culture, with a strong emphasis on Asian influenced global youth culture.

Posted by James on Sep 16, 2007 at 11:11pm

The line up for WebStock 08 has been announced.

Posted by Pete on Sep 13, 2007 at 10:22pm

mmm incredible machine attack - Automatic Films

Posted by Tim D on Sep 11, 2007 at 10:28pm

The work hasn't made me bitter, but some aren't so lucky

Posted by Pete on Sep 10, 2007 at 10:46pm

Visual blog by Fabio Iaschi
Telecom Annual Report Online

Posted by James on Sep 10, 2007 at 1:07am

Join our Facebook Group.
When it reaches 100.000 members, Pete will rename himself Spider Pig.

Posted by James on Sep 9, 2007 at 10:31pm

I am so happy my iPod died last month... iPod Touch

Posted by Pete on Sep 6, 2007 at 8:03am

I understand there's been a bit of trouble with Yahoo!Xtra lately

Posted by Pete on Aug 28, 2007 at 6:52pm

The talented Erik Baars has been busy lately, and also has a (new) site

Posted by Tim D on Aug 27, 2007 at 10:08am

&bull Portfolio of Nick de Jardine
&bull Pete has Yellow Fever do you?

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Pro surfer Oli Adams has a sick website. Still, we all know that the best surfer in the world is Damian Murphy from Eastbourne.

Posted by James on Aug 24, 2007 at 9:05pm

Content-Aware Image Sizing (YouTube vid).

Posted by Pete on Aug 22, 2007 at 9:02pm

submissions are open for the Semipermanent 08 book
looks like they dropped the ball when it came to including the link tho, so check back in a bit...

Posted by Tim D on Aug 21, 2007 at 9:51am

And finally tonight, the Codeblacks won the first FullCodePress. That's Sunday sport back to you, Caro.

Posted by Pete on Aug 19, 2007 at 4:33pm

Link Dump:
British Council 2007 International Scholarship winner announced.
--
enjin skateboards Belfast.
--
dosage consulting.
--
Snap-Shot-City an urban photographic treasure hunt.

Posted by James on Aug 19, 2007 at 12:56am

Tomorrow the big test is on, go #000!

Posted by Pete on Aug 17, 2007 at 10:35am

Looking for best award results, but found the site is dead? we have made a list of finalists for interactive media and web design - check it.

Posted by elevenforty on Aug 15, 2007 at 2:05pm

Semi-Permanent 07: the Good, the bad, and the singing sausage.

How did you enjoy this years event?

Posted by Pete on Aug 12, 2007 at 10:55pm

Go biff some words up on a billboard in Sydney
maybe something about how we are going to win the world cup would be appropriate...

Posted by Tim D on Aug 7, 2007 at 3:46pm

I wanna go home for the Highland fling (Web Conference).

Posted by Pete on Aug 5, 2007 at 10:19am

Interesting reading always over @ crackunit pt ][

Posted by Marcus on Aug 1, 2007 at 11:31pm

Tweetr is a twitter application built by the talented guys over at bluespark

Posted by Tim D on Jul 30, 2007 at 9:56am

Time for a coffee.
Laffare or Coffee Supreme?
Just so long as it's not from London, you should be ok.

Posted by James on Jul 30, 2007 at 3:01am

Link Dump:
New Zeal AND! more Kiwi than a Sunday afternoon at the Walkabout.
The Jasmax Film Festival a celebration of fascinating and inspiring films about architecture.
Kelly Thompson photographs and illustrations.

Posted by James on Jul 30, 2007 at 2:53am

PirateBot is dead. Don't stop Dan.

Posted by Pete on Jul 29, 2007 at 4:41pm

from "happy macintosh developing time" comes Shiira a revolutionary browser featuring expose tabs, amongst a host of other innovative browsing features.

More importantly, it passes the Acid2 test

Posted by Tim D on Jul 23, 2007 at 2:59pm

Fishing for Orphans - "surprisingly little to do with either fishing or orphans"

Posted by Tim D on Jul 22, 2007 at 5:23pm

Type nerds. Helvetica 50th anniversary shirts for sale $25 inc shipping. Buy yours

Posted by elevenforty on Jul 13, 2007 at 9:23am

London based kiwi interaction designer Andy Biggs reinforces his growing Flash-guru status by turning his 3d blogging engine into a way cool rss reader.

Posted by Barry on Jul 13, 2007 at 9:10am

havent brought your Semi Permanent Ticket yet?
Have a crack at the All Things Semi comp

Posted by Tim D on Jul 8, 2007 at 11:25pm

I see NZ Post has remixed. nice one.

Posted by elevenforty on Jun 29, 2007 at 3:11pm

Ive finally updated my site as i'm up in Auckland on the lookout for work, check it out and drop me a line if youre keen
/plug

Posted by Tim D on Jun 28, 2007 at 10:13am

Wait, wait. I'm confused, why is there TVNZ Ondemand, when there's YouTVNZTube?
Discuss

Posted by Pete on Jun 25, 2007 at 5:07pm

The NZ Open Source Awards, why not nominate your favourite locally developed web software, like say Docvert.

Posted by Pete on Jun 21, 2007 at 10:44am

It seems like Apple and MS are having a technology arms race.
check out this incredible vid
and if you are on a windows box go test it out...

Posted by Tim D on Jun 18, 2007 at 1:45pm

The Get a Mac Ads - Now in English! :-)

Posted by James on Jun 18, 2007 at 8:35am

Helvetica the Film, Tickets on sale now for the Christchurch Screening. Purchase online, limited tickets. Introduction by Director Gary Hustwit (N.Y) HelveticaFilm.co.nz

Posted by elevenforty on Jun 15, 2007 at 8:34am

Safari 3 for Mac and PC!?

Posted by Pete on Jun 12, 2007 at 10:56am

Desgn can change the wolrd - you have to be beautiful to create beauty.

Posted by Pete on Jun 11, 2007 at 6:59pm

Beautiful artwork by Nanami Cowdroy

Posted by Pete on Jun 11, 2007 at 10:20am

FTM Crew member and super designer Marcus has updated his Site.
Hot damn.

Posted by Tim D on Jun 10, 2007 at 10:02pm

Ex Dunedin-nite Chris Flack's graphic design portfolio ..and here he is out of his comfort zone.

Posted by Blackspade on Jun 7, 2007 at 11:56am

London 2012 - Worst. Logo. Ever.
Good thing I didn't get a job with this lot who designed it, I would have resigned today. But it can be saved. I have made a few, very small changes, to make it more "London".
Discuss

Posted by James on Jun 5, 2007 at 5:52am

Speaker list for this years Auckland Semi-permanent.

Let us know you're going and maybe we could catch up, have a drink and talk about the old times..

Posted by Pete on May 27, 2007 at 1:43pm

Full Code Press It’s a geek Olympics! Web teams take each other on to build a complete website for a non-profit organisation in 24 hours. No excuses, no extensions, no budget overruns.

Posted by James on May 22, 2007 at 7:15am

looks like RESN took out the business for profit award at SXSW for their own site,
also check out the slick job they did for The Black Seeds
nice one guys!

Posted by Tim D on May 15, 2007 at 6:35pm

One more sign that Beelzebub loves me and will protect me while I'm overseas. A Hell's Pizza is just down the street in Fulham. HAIL SATAN!!

Posted by James on May 15, 2007 at 5:36am

hot chip + dj kicks = good fun!

Posted by Marcus on May 14, 2007 at 11:45pm

Just Add New Zealanders

Posted by James on May 14, 2007 at 12:50am

This years netguide winners and their Validation results

Posted by Pete on May 13, 2007 at 12:29pm

Local Blogger Boycott Subway Campaign

Posted by Pete on May 9, 2007 at 1:18pm

Sorry if emails aren't getting answered and news has been slow from me. I'm currently running For the Masses from pubs where I can steal free WiFi and the pints are under 3 quid.

Posted by James on May 9, 2007 at 2:35am

Last week of the Cut Collective Public Access Exhibition at Aveia Gallery in AK.

Posted by Ruth on May 8, 2007 at 9:58am

FTM calendar update -

Design Camp 8 is this weekend in wangavegas

also the Free Adobe CS3 Roadshow is happening in Aucks in June.

Posted by Tim D on May 2, 2007 at 3:29pm

Kids. When you do your OE. Make sure you have a Word copy of your CV. Not just a PDF, as no one in the UK has downloaded Adobe Reader yet. No One!

Posted by James on May 2, 2007 at 3:14am

Take it: The Web Design Survey 2007 from A List Apart

Posted by Pete on Apr 26, 2007 at 11:44am

Went to Sentosa today. Amazing place. Much like the rest of Singapore. SOMEONE OFFER ME A JOB HERE SO I CAN STAY!! :-)

Posted by James on Apr 15, 2007 at 3:04am

Very new, very web 2.0, very slick and very out of Wellington. Xero is an online accounting system designed specifically for small and medium businesses. Impressed.

Posted by Barry on Apr 13, 2007 at 1:32pm

draftfcb media agency have a tight flash site, dig the random personal staff photography as a background.

Roy Muir is a Wellington freelancer, and a helluva' nice guy.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 11, 2007 at 9:51am

grats to the sosomodern
guys on making it to sxsw this year

Posted by Tim D on Apr 10, 2007 at 12:13pm

InformationStation - blog for third year special project students Otago

Posted by Pete on Apr 9, 2007 at 3:53pm

helvetica haiku - awesome

Posted by Ruth on Apr 4, 2007 at 1:26pm

Fastline - a NZ advertising blog

Posted by Pete on Mar 30, 2007 at 7:19am

Adobe CS3

Posted by Tim D on Mar 28, 2007 at 10:05am

RESN pick up a web award at SXSW

Posted by James on Mar 23, 2007 at 12:08pm

NZ Government Web Standards and Recommendations v1.0

Posted by Pete on Mar 21, 2007 at 5:02pm

TVNZ OnDemand.
High bandwidth, with a touch of Microsoft DRM!

Posted by Pete on Mar 21, 2007 at 11:26am

the May 1 Reboot is happening again, and signups are now open.

Try not to sign james up again this year guys.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 20, 2007 at 11:08am

Black Sheep The Movie
We all need to move. Fast.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 13, 2007 at 2:14pm

That 7 Laserdeck Skateboard Show link is hot James. See old school NZ hardcore Lee Ralph has joined the artist lineup.
Bookmarked.

Posted by Barry on Mar 13, 2007 at 11:02am

My favourite online magazine of all time is back
- The Royal Magazine -

Posted by Tim D on Mar 10, 2007 at 1:57am

7 Laserdeck Skateboard Show
An exhibition allowing artists to explore the idea of lasering away at seven layers of ply that make a deck and add their own distinctive mark.

Posted by James on Mar 8, 2007 at 8:38am

Stacks of Green is a Street/Skate/Fashion/Sneaker
/Design/Culture/Music/Crime Blog based in and mainly focused on the NZ scenes. Check it.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 7, 2007 at 4:08pm

Adobe CS3 - 27 March!

Posted by Tim D on Mar 6, 2007 at 1:05pm

Nice lil' flash site for 'Eagle vs Shark', directed by kiwi Taika Waititi, & if his movie is anything like his presentation at the last Aucks Semi-Perm it should be hilarious! ..the movie also features tunes from another kiwi Age Pryor.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 6, 2007 at 12:08pm

It's very Web 2.0 of us, but here it is, Events for the Masses. Our way of letting everyone know which conferences they're off to and perhaps organise a meet up or 2.

Posted by Pete on Mar 4, 2007 at 11:36am

Webstock mini - Tuesday 6th, March.
At the Paramount. WGTN.

Posted by James on Mar 2, 2007 at 4:53pm

Photoshop online?

Posted by Pete on Mar 1, 2007 at 6:20pm

Rankr? - NZ Website Ranking.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 1, 2007 at 9:48am

Wait wat?
Some of us are gonna get some money back from Telecom

Posted by Tim D on Feb 26, 2007 at 2:41pm

The lads from RESN are up for 2 SXSW web awards. One for their own site, the other for the Blackseeds.

Posted by Pete on Feb 24, 2007 at 2:26pm

as expat andy biggs has discovered, people actually have a fair bit of spare time.

Posted by Barry on Feb 22, 2007 at 12:04pm

Restaurant Search / Wellington / Wellington City / Indian. Sweet!
It's Menu Mania I tells ya!

Posted by James on Feb 19, 2007 at 3:04pm

As you can see (Ctrl+R) We have had a wee makeover. Baby blue is the new grey! :-) The Tukutuku panels have have made a comeback. chur.
Submit one today!

Posted by James on Feb 19, 2007 at 10:07am

Krugle - a source code search engine

Posted by Pete on Feb 18, 2007 at 10:56pm

Scoopit a NZ version of Digg, run by Scoop.

I'm sure this will all end well.

Posted by Pete on Feb 12, 2007 at 9:30am

If you haven't been paying attention to the copyright amendment bill nows your chance to catch up

Posted by Pete on Feb 11, 2007 at 1:04pm

TradeMoi are after a designer of webs

Posted by James on Feb 9, 2007 at 10:12am

This might be a Web 2.0 post

Posted by Pete on Feb 9, 2007 at 9:07am

Fronde?

Posted by Pete on Feb 8, 2007 at 9:50pm

The Devil Dared Me To is to premiere at SXSW.

Well done Matt & Chris

Posted by James on Feb 8, 2007 at 4:14pm

greyscale n i c e . !

Posted by Marcus on Feb 6, 2007 at 1:14am

Google search robots straight from the horses mouth

Posted by Tim D on Jan 27, 2007 at 4:45pm

...actually these pics are better //

Posted by Blackspade on Jan 26, 2007 at 11:10am

some photos from 'Public Access'. An exhibition of NZ stencil based works, this month in Napier.

Posted by Blackspade on Jan 26, 2007 at 10:58am

Sometimes, even I build websites!
La Bella Italia - Kingsdale Park
Natures Nurse - Paul Reddish

Posted by James on Jan 26, 2007 at 10:26am

Microsoft's new creative suite

Posted by Pete on Jan 24, 2007 at 1:04pm

This isn'y good - an exploit in Vodaphone's prepay system.
via Spareroom

Posted by Pete on Jan 22, 2007 at 6:43pm

It's funny cause it's true - from adgoodness.

Posted by Pete on Jan 21, 2007 at 10:27am

I recently finished a design portfolio site for academy award winning film production designer Grant Major with Shift. Pretty stoked with how it turned out in the end... check out his pencil sketches in the slideshows, talent.

Posted by Blackspade on Jan 16, 2007 at 6:55pm

Good friend of mine, Jason Peters live from ChCh city, Check his recently updated flash work.

Posted by Blackspade on Jan 16, 2007 at 6:39pm

Lots of love and Respect to DARCY for winning the Tokyo TDC.
RESPEC!


Posted by Marcus on Jan 10, 2007 at 1:42am

Hey Ladies. YEN Magazine are after submissions for their 2007 CURVY event/book. So let's see that hot kiwi female talent! :-)

Posted by James on Jan 9, 2007 at 1:47pm

LAB | Mathieu Badimon
Experimental 3D laboratory in Flash.

Posted by James on Jan 8, 2007 at 10:23am

Qantas Media Awards. 2007 will bring web categories. Don't think the TV3 website will be winning any awards anytime soon..

Posted by James on Dec 28, 2006 at 1:45pm

Time to empty the Inbox before 2007:
Super*Nature. digital photography art.
Thursday Night Curry. Get yr g33k on.

Posted by James on Dec 28, 2006 at 1:39pm

Shift really is the Shit. Hence their new poo colour homepage.

Posted by James on Dec 23, 2006 at 1:45pm

Helvetica the film.

Posted by Marcus on Dec 15, 2006 at 8:28pm

The Herald (234 kb, 149 validation errors) and Stuff (416 kb, 161 validation errors) are about to drop a new design each, no doubt so they can both look more like this.
Will the files sizes and errors reduce with the new designs?

Posted by James on Dec 14, 2006 at 10:55am

The FWA - People's Choice Award.
Try not to view the source..

Posted by James on Dec 14, 2006 at 7:49am

Bendemeer a bit of a site we have been working on.

Posted by elevenforty on Dec 13, 2006 at 4:59pm

Otago University's Te Tumu school have released a choice interactive website to aid learning Te Reo

Posted by Ruth on Dec 13, 2006 at 11:19am

soft cuddly and they are destroying your neighbourhood ..... nice ! thanks pete


Posted by Marcus on Dec 12, 2006 at 10:26pm

Neonsleep in Welly makes dope stuff.
Otis makes dope west coast style Tikis. Mia makes dope NZ tees.
//that is all.

Posted by Blackspade on Dec 8, 2006 at 11:48am

Check out the controversial new viral ad that’s whipping up a media tsunami...


Posted by Marcus on Dec 7, 2006 at 2:23pm

Time to put away limewire kids...
NZ Itunes Music Store is here

Posted by Tim D on Dec 6, 2006 at 10:47am

It's T-Shirt time, I hope.
Young Lovers + The Stitches

Posted by James on Dec 2, 2006 at 3:12pm

Tonight D&AD are hosting a presentation and screening.
(supported by DINZ and AUT)

18.00 @ AUT University, State of the Art Lecture Theatre, Wellesley Campus, Auckland
Email RSVP or ph: 09 529 1713

Posted by Ruth on Nov 23, 2006 at 12:30pm


darron lilley is a super star.

Posted by Marcus on Nov 21, 2006 at 7:07pm

Finally found the link .. AK Farmers Market

Posted by Ruth on Nov 21, 2006 at 10:25am

iTunes music store in NZ before the year end!?! - NZ Herald

Posted by Tim D on Nov 17, 2006 at 11:03am

another stadium option

Posted by Barry on Nov 16, 2006 at 12:12pm

I'm not the person to get published lately, Zef's persona article at boxes and arrows

Posted by Pete on Nov 15, 2006 at 8:39pm

9th Annual BadHorse Video Awards go down in Whanganui this weekend. While Grey Lynn Festival is on in AK. (Official Halloween flavoured site)

And for the starving designers - AK's new Farmers' Market starts this sat at the Britomart Precinct. Bring a bag.

Posted by Ruth on Nov 15, 2006 at 1:12pm

Wellington company Catch gets a feature on campaign monitor's site

Posted by elevenforty on Nov 15, 2006 at 12:56pm

How to hire a Web Developer - the zefrank way.

Posted by Pete on Nov 12, 2006 at 3:29pm

Time to start thinking about
xmas cards....

Posted by Marcus on Nov 7, 2006 at 6:25pm

Slow I know, but I only just noticed Pete got published.

Nice work mate.

Posted by Barry on Oct 30, 2006 at 2:24pm

Firefox 2

Posted by Pete on Oct 26, 2006 at 8:11am

Oh god, it's out...
IE 7
Discuss

Posted by Pete on Oct 19, 2006 at 5:15pm

clepe is a blog/portal for creative minds from NZ and AU

Posted by James on Oct 18, 2006 at 8:31pm

This is for the kids

Posted by Pete on Oct 15, 2006 at 7:10pm

The very beautiful photography & illustration of Kelly Thompson

Posted by James on Oct 15, 2006 at 12:53pm

The Webstock team are putting on a one day conference. A day workshop of CSS, a night of Web 2.0

Posted by Pete on Oct 12, 2006 at 11:41am

The Waikato Uni Bachelor of Computer Graphic Design Degree Show is on again, featuring yours truly...

Posted by Tim D on Oct 12, 2006 at 8:35am


jonathan harris = amazing!

Posted by Marcus on Oct 11, 2006 at 6:47pm

Forage Food Launches a new site.

Posted by elevenforty on Oct 11, 2006 at 9:20am

Draft version of the E-govt guidelines. Don't like 'em, have your say (until the 31st of October).

Posted by Pete on Oct 10, 2006 at 4:32pm

The WellRailed group are having an intro session to rails on the 31st of October. If you've ever been interested this is the place to start.

Posted by Pete on Oct 9, 2006 at 5:39pm

Big Day Out Lineup is up...
so are false teeth that take over your mouse....

Posted by Tim D on Oct 5, 2006 at 11:12am

It's always happy hour somewhere

Posted by Pete on Oct 4, 2006 at 3:06pm

If WebDesigners are the new RockStars according to DesignCharts
that would make web2.0 the indie scene right?

the current number one [Self-Titled] does kick some serious ass tho

Posted by Tim D on Sep 29, 2006 at 3:40pm

Umeric have updated. Syd based Kiwis. Hotness.

Posted by Blackspade on Sep 28, 2006 at 9:58am

The White heron dairy blog.
Hat tip, spareroom

Posted by Pete on Sep 27, 2006 at 6:29pm

Clever idea using google maps...

Posted by Marcus on Sep 26, 2006 at 5:43pm

Minti Clothing - Get some outfits for your little fella

Posted by Tim D on Sep 26, 2006 at 2:50pm

Ever wondered about domain name disputes in .nz?
These are the decisions of those disputes.

Posted by Pete on Sep 26, 2006 at 12:48pm

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing
Has a nice, new, almost valid XHTML 1.0 Strict website.

Posted by James on Sep 25, 2006 at 2:24pm

Brandish is good.

Posted by Tim D on Sep 22, 2006 at 11:38pm

Lovely looking site, reload

Posted by Pete on Sep 22, 2006 at 3:54pm

James can't dance like this Little Superstar

Posted by Pete on Sep 22, 2006 at 11:05am

I chose not to choose life.
I chose somethin' else.

Posted by James on Sep 19, 2006 at 1:51pm

Brave New World - nice flash site for a major branding firm

Posted by Tim D on Sep 14, 2006 at 3:20pm

Flash beer !

Posted by Marcus on Sep 13, 2006 at 1:58pm

Local blogger finds out Ferrit is making up reviews, local media pick up the story, Dom Post says it won't link to blogger. For shame!

Posted by Pete on Sep 12, 2006 at 9:55am

Right Hemisphere get a $14 million interest-free loan from our Government so they can help Lockheed Martin build better missiles to kill more Muslims?

Posted by James on Sep 8, 2006 at 11:09am

K10k have redesigned. Sadly, not back to the black version.

Posted by Pete on Sep 5, 2006 at 10:38pm

Don't Give Me Culture.

Posted by James on Sep 5, 2006 at 2:44pm

Karl may not have posted here for a while, nevertheless his Light Tracer project is pretty bloody cool.

lighttracer.darcy.co.nz

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 29, 2006 at 10:49am

Orcon have a new look.
So does Dictionary.com

Posted by Nic on Aug 29, 2006 at 10:25am

Goodnight Kiwi

Posted by Pete on Aug 28, 2006 at 9:34pm

Best Awards 2006 - the winners

Posted by James on Aug 28, 2006 at 2:29pm

Charlie's have a cool, refreshing new website. Thanks to the good people at fracture

Posted by James on Aug 28, 2006 at 2:25pm

MTV is here.

Posted by Tim D on Aug 27, 2006 at 1:05pm

Since FTM is my current full time job at the moment I'll be adding some new features over the next couple of week, but here's one to get you started, the
Jobs RSS feed

Posted by Pete on Aug 23, 2006 at 1:28pm

in Gizzy for New Years?
Check out
Rhythm & Vines

Posted by Tim D on Aug 23, 2006 at 10:56am

So another NZ Semi-Permanent is done and dusted.
Now it's time to discuss

Posted by James on Aug 21, 2006 at 9:47am

The boys at RESN have a new look. Wucked.

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 18, 2006 at 4:46pm

iserve about to sue customer for using phpnuke.
While I agree phpnuke users should be banned from the internet, this is going a little to far.

Posted by Pete on Aug 14, 2006 at 12:57pm

1999 now open for voting at fwa:
http://www.thefwa.com/flash10/
Damn, talk about no contest. I can't fathom how yugo did that way back in 1999.
One of my favourite sites of all time. respect.

Posted by Barry on Aug 11, 2006 at 3:57pm

Slingshot

Posted by Pete on Aug 11, 2006 at 2:58pm

Please vote for my boy Flackie from Strategy! He's been entered (by his workmates) in Cleo Agency Bachelor of the Year, ..but a couple more votes might just tip the scales haha!

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 11, 2006 at 9:19am

Schbleuh! - portfolio site of
Romain Perin

Posted by James on Aug 9, 2006 at 2:56pm

The 10th Anniversary of Flash
Vote for the Most Influential Flash Sites of the decade

Posted by James on Aug 8, 2006 at 9:56am

The Web Developers Association of New Zealand (WDANZ)
I give them 12 months..

Posted by James on Aug 7, 2006 at 9:08am

Hi, I’m a web2.0 designr card! .

Who says there's a bubble?

Posted by Pete on Aug 5, 2006 at 10:15am

Some strong work in various disciplines from Marek Suchanski aka oko.co.nz, his new site fresh out the oven.

..In other news, I am now a Wellingtonian!

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 4, 2006 at 4:36pm

Pink's U + Ur Hand Video is a rip-off of Illicit ?

Posted by Pete on Aug 3, 2006 at 2:07pm

Ak Saatchis have been busy... Worth the Pain /YoungGuns awards site

Posted by Ruth on Aug 3, 2006 at 1:26pm

Enter a URL, it launches a new window styled to resemble a Word Document window.

Posted by Pete on Aug 3, 2006 at 9:44am

Stay on top of your game with
60 AJAX tutorials

hot damn.

Posted by Tim D on Jul 31, 2006 at 10:55pm

Becky Nunes super photography portfolio gets an update, care of the nice people at Seven

Posted by James on Jul 31, 2006 at 3:05pm

My eyes! The goggles, they do nothing!

Posted by James on Jul 31, 2006 at 1:26pm

Nathan Hall - graphic / web designer from The Bay of Hawke's

Posted by James on Jul 25, 2006 at 4:23pm

New site - for Christchurch's 2006 Body Festival.
The Body

Posted by elevenforty on Jul 25, 2006 at 11:42am

Time Breakdown of Modern Web Design

Posted by Pete on Jul 24, 2006 at 3:11pm

Ever wanted to synergize a web 2.0 application in real time? Try the Microshaft Web 2.0 Framework!

Posted by Pete on Jul 23, 2006 at 4:52pm

Great new tool from Google Labs. Accessible Web Search for the Visually Challenged. This should separate the men from the boys with no Alt tags or Doctypes..

Posted by James on Jul 21, 2006 at 10:02am

Sarah Brown - Grungy flash website. Complete with friendly spider.

Posted by James on Jul 20, 2006 at 5:08pm

Web 2.0 or Star Wars Character?

Posted by Pete on Jul 19, 2006 at 6:46pm

NZ Art Monthly - Nice art work. Not to sure on the site design however...

Posted by James on Jul 19, 2006 at 1:40pm

Posted by James on Jul 11, 2006 at 6:00pm

Watermark - Many good illustrators.

Posted by Tim D on Jul 18, 2006 at 11:06pm

McNamara Gallery in Wanganui

Posted by James on Jul 18, 2006 at 4:55pm

Kiwi FM re-launched today.
Back in Brown in stores today.

Posted by James on Jul 17, 2006 at 12:05pm

Posted by James on Jul 11, 2006 at 6:00pm

3 weeks till the 2006 Handle the Jandal DIY Music Video competition closes. Krafthaus created some amazing titles for the 05 competition, check their 'Jandalmentary' under the new work section.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 11, 2006 at 4:57pm

videoboy.co.nz
..the slick directing/design work of Rollo Wenlock.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 11, 2006 at 4:29pm

Build Media have their heads screwed on right when it comes to design smooth looking industrial websites

Posted by Tim D on Jul 10, 2006 at 10:56pm

When Geeks Go Bad - Christiaan Briggs:
His Flickr page, His Blog, etc, etc.

Posted by James on Jul 6, 2006 at 2:22pm

Ladies and Gentlemen
Just when the World Wide Web couldn't get any more wicked awesome:
Homestar Runner Wiki

Posted by James on Jul 3, 2006 at 9:19pm

I guess we miss these sorts of neat
advertising campaigns down in Dunedin.
Produced by cbbdo nz apparantly, who
seem to have a new flash site with some
pretty schweet audio design to boot.
Even though the concept isnt completely original, I still dig it.

Posted by Blackspade on Jun 30, 2006 at 3:12pm

POPUP
phear the awesomeness!

Posted by Tim D on Jun 28, 2006 at 2:53pm

Mt Hutt - Coronet Peak - The Remarkables - new site with interactive trail maps - if anyone cares

Posted by elevenforty on Jun 28, 2006 at 2:36pm

Missed Webstock? We'll here's all the presentations

Posted by Pete on Jun 24, 2006 at 9:58am

Google map NZ satellite update where you can't see my place thanks to cloud cover, but you can see James' car! (always knew you could see that thing from space)

Posted by Pete on Jun 21, 2006 at 10:54pm

Cool idea! One of a kind bags made in New Zealand from recycled billboards

Posted by Pete on Jun 21, 2006 at 9:59pm

Adobe Live
Auckland Town Hall
July 20 & 21
free entry but registrations willl be closing fast.

Posted by Tim D on Jun 18, 2006 at 1:56pm

Wanganui School of Design OPEN DAYS
You are invited to come along and view the student work that has been produced by our June 2006 Graduating classes.
20 June - 4 July 2006.
Terrace House. Corner Wicksteed Street and Cameron Terrace, Wanganui

Posted by James on Jun 15, 2006 at 5:43pm

the Waikato BCGD degreeshow is on again. Check it out if youre in the locale.

Posted by Tim D on Jun 9, 2006 at 11:20am

If you were at webstock a few weeks ago you would have seen bob's song, well now the lyrics have been uncovered!

Posted by Pete on Jun 7, 2006 at 8:12pm

asap productions

Posted by Tim D on Jun 7, 2006 at 8:01pm

Quite a nice design, old duffy design

Posted by Pete on Jun 7, 2006 at 6:39pm

PIXABOY Mundial - pre World Cup pixel fun!

Site by imille Milan, Italy.

Posted by James on Jun 6, 2006 at 9:49pm

If your like me and have drawn a crap team in the office pool, there is always..
TVNZ Virtual World Cup Football !!!
I'm "Joe Cooper" btw :-)

Posted by James on Jun 5, 2006 at 9:53pm

Privacy.org.nz - nice bit of eGov action from Good Use.
Quarry Group - clean, simple wee site from Catch Design.

Posted by James on Jun 3, 2006 at 5:46pm

OooO! A new/old look for us.
We've basically tied in all the sections together. Any bugs see the insight thread (looks like I'll be spending my queens birthday fixing them!)
Discuss

Posted by Pete on Jun 2, 2006 at 12:05pm

Webstock was a great sucess. Well done to everyone involved. Now we can look foward to Semi-Permanent in Auckland. Speakers now listed on the SP website.

Posted by James on May 31, 2006 at 9:20am

Last.FM
super-super-slick (community) site that uses a plugin for your media player of choice to collect the tracks that you listen to and suggest new bands based on people with similar tastes.
Generates an rss feed of what you are listening to as well.

Posted by Tim D on May 25, 2006 at 5:16pm

ex-FTMer, Grant Robinson has made a really nice design the desktop widget Trafficwatch.

Posted by Pete on May 23, 2006 at 9:39am

The Netguide award winners 2005 validation tests

Posted by Pete on May 21, 2006 at 1:31pm

Good bye Wises, hello google maps nz

Posted by Pete on May 19, 2006 at 9:55am

If you see the lovely Rachel Cunliffe at Webstock next week. Buy her a drink.
She deserves it.
Discuss

Posted by James on May 18, 2006 at 2:21pm

Aaron Beck - Freelance conceptual artist, Illustrator, animator, photographer frm th 04

Posted by James on May 15, 2006 at 5:45pm

somehow the new issue of The Royal Magazine slipped out without me noticing.

Inspiring stuff

Posted by Tim D on May 15, 2006 at 4:20pm

just finished off I Want Straight Hair for a client

Posted by Tim D on May 15, 2006 at 11:31am

In Wellington? Interested in meeting people, discussing Ruby on Rails, eating pizza and drinking beer?
Come along to WellRailed.

Posted by Pete on May 15, 2006 at 9:45am

Give life to a Mayfly. (flash)
You've prob seen the tv advert, ...I wonder how much K-OS was paid for use of his track!

Posted by Blackspade on May 12, 2006 at 10:14am

big-ups and shout-outs to springload, on winning a Webby for the NZ International Arts Festival site.

Posted by James on May 12, 2006 at 9:04am

Brand new site for Sydney Digital Agency Fluoro

Posted by James on May 12, 2006 at 8:57am

I thought when Will Smith used the word "Jiggy" it was permanantly uncool? ..Anyway, jiggy.co.nz is a fresh new site that allows any kiwi musician to upload original tracks, which can then be purchased online via a mobile phone.

Posted by Blackspade on May 11, 2006 at 9:28am

Coming to a nerdy street in wellington near you, The XHTML Millennium Falcon.

Posted by Pete on May 8, 2006 at 9:48am

Commune NZ t-shirts etc

Posted by James on May 8, 2006 at 8:59am

In AK, straight after webstock, International Graffiti competition Write4gold hits K road (May 27). In association with Disruptiv and Molotow / woohoo, bouncy castles and breakdancing battle included!

Posted by Ruth on May 5, 2006 at 2:26pm

Bronz Clothing NZ urban clothing brand.
Clean, simple site with a nice range.

Posted by James on May 3, 2006 at 4:34pm

Semi-Permanent Auckland Site now up! New venue this year, the Aotea Centre will be where it's at on the 19th of August

Posted by James on May 2, 2006 at 9:41am

Closet - Buy band/artist merchandise, clothing made by local designers.

Posted by James on Apr 28, 2006 at 12:17pm

The winners of Semi Competitive have been announced,
worth a look, especially at the illustration winner

Posted by Tim D on Apr 27, 2006 at 11:28am

CSS redesign competition at Slashdot!

Posted by Nic on Apr 27, 2006 at 10:31am

animated gifs! aye wat?
Huffer autumn/winter collection.

Posted by Tim D on Apr 18, 2006 at 9:19pm

David Read Photography
Manual Magazine
The Package
Alcoholic Clothing
-
A selection of photos by French photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand were recently on display at Waitangi Park in Wellington. If you missed out, be sure to check him out Online

Posted by Nic on Apr 18, 2006 at 7:36pm

Docvert - convert your Word docs to HTML or XML.

Whoever was responsible for turning Zebos into a fucking “Wine Bar” should be shot. But The Cross does have a nice site. So almost all is forgiven.

Posted by James on Apr 17, 2006 at 4:00pm

Send Your Style a creative platform from Loreal, smoothly executed by HKI

Posted by Tim D on Apr 13, 2006 at 8:46am

Gothic Punk - underground creative kiwis _ apparently_

Posted by Tim D on Apr 12, 2006 at 10:13pm

BEST Awards. This years site is up. Entries close - Friday 09 June 2006, 5pm.

Pizza Hut have a new ordering system. is it as good as Hell's? Should we care?

Posted by James on Apr 11, 2006 at 3:56pm

On currently in Welly, coming soon to AK World Cinema Showcase with one of my favourite movies, Ghost In The Shell.

Posted by Ruth on Apr 11, 2006 at 8:49am

Guess what kids! The NetGuide Best Youth Site for 2006, has Adult Content. Hu?? Will someone please think of the children!!

Posted by James on Apr 10, 2006 at 12:18pm

New look
TWEEN

Posted by Marcus on Apr 4, 2006 at 6:50pm

THISISREALART


Posted by Marcus on Apr 4, 2006 at 3:55pm

Gareth is moving to Australia. go check out his portfolio now

Posted by Tim D on Apr 4, 2006 at 10:19am

Absorb redesign. It's full of tableless, valid XHTML, Kiwi design goodness for all!

Posted by James on Mar 31, 2006 at 10:37am

interesting to note that the dark part on the top graphic of that schmooze site has been lifted clean from the main flash page at Design Chapel,
sure its just a background element and im being picky...

along the lines of social networking sites : 18 tracker is another similar effort.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 28, 2006 at 2:06pm

Schmooze is a social networking site for young pros. But mind the heavy Telescum linkage. It might be a trap...

Posted by James on Mar 28, 2006 at 12:46pm

some nice stuff on the blog circuit lately:
Moco-loco
Josh Spear

Posted by Tim D on Mar 28, 2006 at 9:01am

Got my earlybird tickets to Webstock yesterday. I suggest you do the same. Times running out!

Posted by James on Mar 24, 2006 at 10:35am

Hell Pizza proves hell isnt a pretty place but its goddamn functional.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 20, 2006 at 11:26pm

official site: siones wedding

Posted by Ruth on Mar 17, 2006 at 6:08pm

Enlighten - redesign.
ideasonideas - new design blog.

Posted by James on Mar 17, 2006 at 4:15pm

The new Lime Design website.
From yours truly.

Posted by James on Mar 16, 2006 at 1:48pm

Victoria University's School of Design gives us Design Led Futures. Showcase of work from its industrial design students.
link stolen from bbd

Posted by James on Mar 13, 2006 at 4:55pm

Karen Walker has a lovely font. and a nice site.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 13, 2006 at 12:12pm

Very cool, candid interview with Joshua Davis during his recent trip to New Zealand for SPARK. He also features in the latest issue of Wired.

Posted by James on Mar 7, 2006 at 11:41am

Stuff buys Ebay New Zealand.
Now the big question is how long untill Sam buys a Lamborghini then crashes it in a 50 zone?
Discuss

Posted by James on Mar 6, 2006 at 11:33am

Some fresh Wellington produce from the boys at candywhistle

Posted by Marcus on Mar 2, 2006 at 1:44pm

Looks like lots of fun & beer James!

Posted by Blackspade on Feb 27, 2006 at 4:54pm

95bFM are SXSW Web Awards Finalists. Nice one Matt and co at cactuslab
I'm back from Europe. It was primo. Lot's of very nice people, food, drugs etc. cheesy tourist photos here

Posted by James on Feb 22, 2006 at 9:33am

Quicksilver + Mazda 5 =
The Design version of pimp my ride?

Posted by Tim D on Feb 20, 2006 at 12:22am

been working here for the last year -
ImageMechanics
Design & Communication studio

Posted by Tim D on Feb 14, 2006 at 1:31am

Secondsphere in Wellys are doing
some decent flash work.. Like, lets go Cruisin' with Lee Tamahori!

+ David @ day2day has updated his portfolio site. Check it.

Posted by Blackspade on Feb 8, 2006 at 8:20pm

Google on Web Authoring Stats.
You'll need Firefox 1.5 (or another browser that supports SVG).

Posted by Pete on Feb 8, 2006 at 1:24pm

Disruptiv launch their "new and improved super-dooper website"

Posted by Blackspade on Feb 7, 2006 at 4:48pm

yet another mac software plug
x Gestures - Mouse Gestures for OSX
hot damn!

Posted by Tim D on Feb 7, 2006 at 2:20pm

The kids at DIK are running SemiCompetitive
- $25k in prizes to be won
and also taking Entries for Curvy Mag 3 (chicks only)

Posted by Tim D on Feb 4, 2006 at 3:59pm

Due for a repost -
Sticks and Stones tshirts

Posted by Tim D on Jan 28, 2006 at 1:55am

web 2.0 at its finest -
NetVibes
a slick personalised homepage setup that makes use of the del.icio.us module

Posted by Tim D on Jan 28, 2006 at 12:34am

Been using sidejobtrack for a while now, it really is a fantastic free web-based service..
"job tracking, invoicing, reporting & project management software for the part-time independent contractor"

Posted by Blackspade on Jan 27, 2006 at 8:13pm

Nice one Chris.
web2.0 - Try Ruby on Rails
free textures - Mayang's Texture library
sweet art app - artrage 2

Posted by Tim D on Jan 26, 2006 at 4:11pm

Jarred updates with a smooth lil' flash overview portfolio. Nice one bruv.

Posted by Blackspade on Jan 26, 2006 at 1:27pm

Dan Gordon fills us in some more about the Maori Tattoo Joshua Davis got while he was in NZ at SPARK last year.

Posted by James on Jan 19, 2006 at 8:22pm

Was in Brisbane over the new year & come across the work of melbourne based Ricky Swallow "evolution, scientific exploration, popular culture, consumerism and collapsing time"

..was also lucky enough to meet American poet Saul Williams."He's no Gangsta, and he doesnt Bling"

Posted by Blackspade on Jan 13, 2006 at 6:49pm

Thats a beautiful site James, well done Hamish at catch.

Posted by Barry on Jan 11, 2006 at 10:22am

Jesus I Was Evil.. Until I checked out
Soul Purpose New Zealand's largest faith-based youth culture magazine.

Posted by James on Jan 9, 2006 at 2:16pm

The cg work of Stefan Morrell

Posted by Tim D on Jan 7, 2006 at 1:35pm

Pete Circuitt has released a new promo for band Plastic Operator


Posted by Marcus on Jan 6, 2006 at 11:48am

....and that was our google,
this year - 2005

Posted by Tim D on Dec 22, 2005 at 1:45am

The Church help BCNZ celebrate xmas

Posted by James on Dec 21, 2005 at 4:09pm

It's clever design company xmas card season! Here's one from the team at Reactive. Send me yours and I'll stick it up

Posted by James on Dec 21, 2005 at 1:38pm

electricheat photoshoppin' up a storm.

Posted by Blackspade on Dec 20, 2005 at 3:40pm

The Elements of Typographic Style Applied to the Web is a fantastic idea for an online book.

Posted by Pete on Dec 19, 2005 at 10:01am

Evermore
has a quite nice website really.

Posted by Tim D on Dec 15, 2005 at 5:30pm

It's Monkey Madness on C-Place right now

Posted by James on Dec 14, 2005 at 10:00am

A quick search finds that we have not linked-up Creature - New Zealand Design

Godspeed Bernard Roundhill

Posted by James on Dec 8, 2005 at 4:08pm

"The founding father of commercial art in New Zealand" and designer of many classic and iconic kiwi brand images - Bernard Roundhill has passed away.
If you are in Absolutely-Positively-land there's an exhibition of his work currently on at Te Papa, good time to go and pay homage.

Posted by Barry on Dec 8, 2005 at 8:48am

We are hiring

Posted by Barry on Dec 6, 2005 at 3:24pm

Vote for Brett's.. errh.. La collection Bordel

Student Job Search update

Posted by James on Dec 6, 2005 at 9:31am

The New Zealand Comics Wiki.
Ah the memories of pistake and Karl Wilis threatening to gut me like a fish. *sigh*

Posted by Pete on Dec 3, 2005 at 3:11pm

Free Podcasts from the Sept 05 AIGA Design Conference.
Some are really worth a listen while you work if u get the chance.

Posted by Blackspade on Dec 2, 2005 at 11:08am

submissions for the semipermanent 06 book are open,
it says deadline is january 30 but they'll close it earlier.

Posted by Tim D on Dec 2, 2005 at 3:00am

say no to IE
Firefox 1.5

Posted by Tim D on Nov 30, 2005 at 12:29pm

Telecom just launched a product search site, a 'yellow pages' for products if you will. Not quite ecommerce yet but that is their intention eventually.
Pretty nice I'd have to say, and lightning quick.

www.ferrit co.nz

Posted by Barry on Nov 29, 2005 at 10:51am

Award winning Kiwi creative AJ Newman presents Engine4. + You can catch him on the odd episode of MTV's Pimp My Ride.

Posted by James on Nov 29, 2005 at 10:49am

Meridian Energy Annual Report
slick mixture of flash, video and interactive graphics approach to your classic, nicely printed annual report.

Posted by James on Nov 25, 2005 at 1:00pm

I've often wondered how those child hackers manage to find time to crack the latest software, evade the Feds and the National Guard, plus do their homework AND make those crazy three-dimensional ASCII signatures! Now at least one of these mysteries is solved with the discovery of this. Check out the 'poison' font - it's the phat beats!

Posted by Dan on Nov 22, 2005 at 2:46pm

Christmas is upon us, and apparently the May 1 Reboot is as well?

Posted by Tim D on Nov 22, 2005 at 12:11pm

Claimed Kiwi & Designer, David Trubridge speaks on affluenza and morals as a designer in todays Society.
(audio expires 22.11.05)

Posted by Blackspade on Nov 21, 2005 at 2:23pm

Mephisto Jones finally has a full portfolio site up, ..and its seeek mate, check those sketches!! dope.

Posted by Blackspade on Nov 16, 2005 at 4:55pm

NZ International Arts Festival
24th feb - 19th mar 2006

Posted by James on Nov 11, 2005 at 2:19pm

Sideroom.com Journal #1 online demo of their first publication. It documents the last year of the sideroom.com community.

Posted by James on Nov 8, 2005 at 10:08am

The worlds best animated gif

Posted by elevenforty on Nov 8, 2005 at 9:36am

WEBSTOCK May 2006 - WGTN Town Hall.
New Zealand's first major web conference features renowned international speakers.
This is going to be huge, Register Now!

Posted by James on Nov 3, 2005 at 2:48pm

New Zealand now.info - no one on TV could get the address right last night, but it looks nice tho.

Posted by Pete on Nov 2, 2005 at 11:50am

here's a great link, just in time for World Usability Day!
New TV3 website!
Warning: The following code may not be suitable to.. anyone.
Viewer discretion is advised.
Discuss

Posted by James on Nov 1, 2005 at 10:58pm

Resolution
the degree show from the Bachelor of Computer Graphic Design program @ Waikato Uni is on in Hamilton, worth a look.

Posted by Tim D on Oct 29, 2005 at 2:20pm

Lugz vs Apple.
Somewhere some Art Director is pissing his pants.

Posted by Blackspade on Oct 27, 2005 at 11:03am

World Usability Day - Events will be taking place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch that day. Support It! We are :-)

Posted by James on Oct 26, 2005 at 9:08am

Threadless has been getting some Auckland action
check the Glen Jones Interview, maybe buy a few shirts no?

Posted by Tim D on Oct 25, 2005 at 12:11pm

A new look E.govt

Posted by Pete on Oct 24, 2005 at 6:37pm

while we're on the subject of mac software, aperture looks pretty good to me. now all I need is a mac.

Posted by Barry on Oct 20, 2005 at 4:31pm

Sorry to flood the news with mac software and no gig websites,
but Camino Is an awesome mozilla browser built for mac. Runs like firefox does on my pc

Posted by Tim D on Oct 19, 2005 at 10:09pm

Continuing the theme of music festivals, this one is most exciting to myself and hopefully all other music loving, southern dwelling folk.

Southern Amp

Can't wait!

Posted by Nic on Oct 16, 2005 at 3:30pm

decent new site for Rippon 06.

Posted by Blackspade on Oct 11, 2005 at 4:45pm

Posted by James on Oct 11, 2005 at 5:00pm

And how can I play snake on this then?
- The Bang + Olufsen rotary cellphone
... or something

Posted by Tim D on Oct 8, 2005 at 3:02am

Seasons Travel - cute travel site by Sam

Posted by James on Oct 7, 2005 at 10:26am

Nice site for Big Day Out 2006.

Posted by Nic on Oct 6, 2005 at 8:37pm

FontexplorerX
- Is acting like the solutions to all my font managment problems and best off its freeeeeee oh but i think it may be only for mac.

Posted by Tim D on Oct 5, 2005 at 3:15am

Beanman - Under the Weta!
Save Auckland from a Giant Weta. Fuck.

Posted by James on Oct 4, 2005 at 4:05pm

www.airnewzealand.co.nz launches a new look. Shame it doesn't validate...

Posted by Barry on Sep 30, 2005 at 4:46pm

KIWIFLASH 2005 CONFERENCE | Flash Robotics Electronics - What The Fuck!?!?
If you wanted to go boys and girls, your've lucked out. it's today.

Posted by James on Sep 30, 2005 at 3:53pm

Huh Corp - "If you call our office, the phone will be answered by a very disinterested intern, giving you the impression that we're too important to talk to you. Because we are."

Posted by Tim D on Sep 30, 2005 at 12:01pm

5 Designers 5 Lunchtimes 5 Fridays - free lunchtime talks by leading New Zealand designers. Today it's Wellington architect Ian Athfield

Posted by James on Sep 30, 2005 at 9:03am

If wearing nzgirl clothing is suppose to help remind young women about positive female role models that don't use just their bodies to become successful, why does Kate Sheppard, Nancy Wake and Jean Batten all not have there original bodies?

Posted by Pete on Sep 29, 2005 at 2:09pm

Clemenger BBDO - Have a fun site, but ya might want to drop that frame and wack-in a title tag, so we all know who you are :-)

Posted by James on Sep 29, 2005 at 11:37am

...Banksy described Israel's West Bank barrier as "the ultimate activity holiday destination for graffiti writers".

Posted by Blackspade on Sep 29, 2005 at 9:47am

candy culture

Posted by Marcus on Sep 23, 2005 at 11:49am

Suk & Koch - Violet Suk & Martin Koch create visual content in broadcast design, music videos, films and commercials.

Posted by James on Sep 21, 2005 at 12:38pm

Traffick catalogue has been printed. email them your postal address and they will send one out.

Posted by James on Sep 19, 2005 at 11:50am

Before you cast your vote on Saturday. Read this: For the Masses Election Special

Posted by James on Sep 14, 2005 at 3:27pm

UCON - Architecture Acrobatics
European clothing brand, site made in NZ

Posted by James on Sep 14, 2005 at 2:58pm

Zef's blog comments on design and the user experience in NZ - including Trade Me, PhotoPost, political billboards and more...

Posted by James on Sep 14, 2005 at 2:52pm

stumbled across this archive of new zealand fonts and designers the other day, very nice.
The New Zealand Font Scene

Posted by Tim D on Sep 12, 2005 at 5:33pm

spacies@mata

Posted by Barry on Sep 12, 2005 at 10:35am

We just won a best award for Te Ara!

Posted by Barry on Sep 12, 2005 at 9:28am

Shift Auckland's recently disembarked Ross Howard gets his hi-res image printing article published on alisapart.

Posted by Barry on Sep 12, 2005 at 9:27am

the very inspiring ...
James Tindall

Posted by Marcus on Sep 6, 2005 at 4:28pm

Josh Robenstone - new photography site completed by city-artists

Posted by James on Sep 6, 2005 at 1:30pm

Pollitiks Make your own national billboard

Posted by elevenforty on Sep 5, 2005 at 9:50am

Big Ideas come out of Big Pencils...
Toight!

Posted by Blackspade on Sep 2, 2005 at 12:11pm

best use of flash ive seen in a looong time Enjoy Green Grass

Posted by Tim D on Aug 30, 2005 at 4:03pm

gvisit, lets you track (the last 20) visitors to your website using Google Maps.
..then you can stalk your site visitors & track em down 'enemy of the state' style

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 29, 2005 at 2:07pm

Some random photos & notes from Josh Davis's presentation @ Spark 05, in Hamilton last Tuesday.
..The man has since added a Moko on his left hand to his body ink collection.

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 26, 2005 at 10:31am

speaking of flash sites and galleries that are too cool for school...
Dope Awards - Damn.

Posted by Tim D on Aug 26, 2005 at 12:52am

Nice gallery site ... Kultureflash

Posted by Marcus on Aug 25, 2005 at 12:52pm

A viral piece I worked on for the film WEDDING CRASHERS ....

Posted by Marcus on Aug 25, 2005 at 12:04pm

hair express

Posted by Tim D on Aug 22, 2005 at 4:21pm

Reconfine - my site in the hands of
Damon (stentoria) and Mike (ludosabato)

Posted by Tim D on Aug 15, 2005 at 5:25pm

isolated.co.nz will swap you some clothes for a design.

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 12, 2005 at 3:03pm

Spark 05
Tuesday 23 August - Saturday 27 August Wintec, Hamiltron, NZ
First speaker on day 1 - Joshua Davis

Posted by James on Aug 12, 2005 at 11:05am

Best Design Finalists. Big ups to Shift and Te Ara.

Posted by Ruth on Aug 8, 2005 at 2:25pm

Bran spanking new site site for bbdo worldwide.
You can zoom in on the *distorted & strange looking* NZ map, and check out some Wellington and Auckland work.

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 5, 2005 at 2:50pm

caught this useful application for managing rss feeds on OSX:
rss reader for the menu bar

Posted by Tim D on Aug 5, 2005 at 2:35pm

One for mum. Musical Kiwi kids with a cute website too. The Sorecocks.

Posted by Ruth on Aug 5, 2005 at 9:47am

dontclick!
Can you resist the click?
Very interesting flash navigation.

Posted by Blackspade on Aug 3, 2005 at 2:11pm

Nice sketches by Mr Barnaby Ward.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 31, 2005 at 6:20pm

I (heart) this program

Posted by Tim D on Jul 31, 2005 at 3:36pm

finally finished this site for Team Seven Hair Salons

Posted by Tim D on Jul 28, 2005 at 4:09pm

Flash Player 8 Beta
Appears to make things run a whole heap better and also sort out a few of the current issues... font aliasing etc. etc.

Posted by Tim D on Jul 27, 2005 at 2:20am

RPRSNT
Represent Creative Conference Sydney, 14th -15th Oct.
Featuring kiwis2005-07-25 13:31:49

Posted by Blackspade on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Next time a client asks you to make a billboard from your web artwork, use this

Posted by Ruth on Jul 22, 2005 at 9:28am

Free NZ Shorts August 6 & 7 Auckland

Posted by Ruth on Jul 22, 2005 at 9:23am

Interesting animation from
' P E S '

Posted by Marcus on Jul 21, 2005 at 4:53pm

Supporting local music:

dunedinmusic.com
Not the nicest design in the world, but dunedinmusic.com has just been launched today.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 21, 2005 at 10:54am

BOGANS' HEROES
TV2 Tonight - 11:25pm
trailer [.mov 1.2MB]

Posted by James on Jul 20, 2005 at 4:35pm

This is awesome...

"Motion tracking, computer vision technology and a custom C++ application are used to record and analyze a graffiti writer’s pen movement over time. ..which appear at night in motion on the surfaces of buildings in New York City"

A graffiti project makes its mark without leaving one.

Check em' all out: ni9e

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 20, 2005 at 11:01am

I need a Photographer URGENTLY to take a couple of pics for a local mag. Must be in WGTN. Must be after 5pm TODAY
(or tomorrow morning) email me!

Posted by James on Jul 19, 2005 at 1:26pm

mid west is best
Portfolio of Michael Perry, check the newest pages.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 19, 2005 at 11:59am

minimovies - link stolen from bFM email :-)

Posted by James on Jul 15, 2005 at 5:31pm

It's a friday kind of link.... which is
rather good

Posted by Marcus on Jul 15, 2005 at 4:54pm

"You are staring at the sourcecode of RES72 design portal, which is a good indication that you have no life."
How did they know? RES72 redesign.

Posted by James on Jul 15, 2005 at 1:28pm

NZ based game developers 89 Games.

Posted by Nic on Jul 15, 2005 at 1:07am

Mmm... Cheese On Toast

Posted by Nic on Jul 15, 2005 at 1:04am

Forward this to all your clients: How to handle a web deisgner

Posted by Pete on Jul 12, 2005 at 10:27am

New NZ t-shirt compnay STICKS&STONES

Posted by James on Jul 12, 2005 at 10:26am

The Directors Label - The work of Directors Anton Corbijn, Jonathan Glazer, Mark Romanek & Stephane Sednaoui.
Volumes 4-7 Released SEPT 2005

Posted by James on Jul 7, 2005 at 3:09pm

The Usability Professionals' Association is running a survey to gather information on usability professionals, including employment/salary information. The survey is open to all who work in the field, whether a UPA member or not.

Posted by Pete on Jul 6, 2005 at 9:08am

Good morning .... interesting work from ...
jamie dobson

Posted by Marcus on Jul 5, 2005 at 11:02am

Lumiere at the Telecom New Zealand International Film Festival. With festival tickets to give away and what-have-you.

Posted by James on Jul 5, 2005 at 8:40am

Mystery Kiwi contributer Glennz, running things @ Threadless with his class illustrations.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 4, 2005 at 4:04pm

Some photos from the 'Aotearoa Beats' seminar in Wellington on Saturday.
Feat. Loop, Dawn Raid, Disruptiv & Inject.
Part of 'the new cool' seminar series.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 4, 2005 at 10:01am

"I guess that hopelessness is what i'm trying to capture" ...artcoup updates.

Posted by Blackspade on Jul 1, 2005 at 3:19pm

It's the Biggest Blockbuster to be filmed in Hutt Park/Seaview since Shaker Run!

Posted by James on Jun 29, 2005 at 9:08am

NOISE in partnership with the Qantas Spirit of Youth Awards is offering young artists the chance to win $10,000 in cash + travel!

Posted by James on Jun 28, 2005 at 4:02pm

I can see the glenfield mall from here! - maps.google is starting to add Satellite images of New Zealand cities.

Posted by Pete on Jun 26, 2005 at 8:52pm

Sauron in Space!

Posted by Pete on Jun 24, 2005 at 12:02pm

a couple of days left to submit to Design a Post-it® competition.

Posted by Blackspade on Jun 22, 2005 at 8:03pm

create your own "laka"

Posted by Ruth on Jun 21, 2005 at 4:27pm

Campbell Wins US Open *Golf Clap*

Posted by James on Jun 20, 2005 at 12:45pm

studios inc is a small group of hyper talented designers, whose core skills branch through all forms of visual and digital communication.

Posted by James on Jun 20, 2005 at 10:35am

Use Photoshop CS? You might want to patch it..

Posted by Pete on Jun 15, 2005 at 11:15am

BEST THING EVAR!
How to turn your dual-monitor PC into a dual mac-PC system

Posted by Pete on Jun 13, 2005 at 1:59pm

The Web Standards Group is having another meeting on the 16 June in Wellington and Dan is presenting

Posted by Pete on Jun 9, 2005 at 8:41pm

The New Cool - "We gotta get jobs. Then we get the money, then we get the Khakis.. Then we get the girls!"

Posted by James on Jun 9, 2005 at 10:04am

The Wilderness Animalise Sticker Project

Posted by James on Jun 8, 2005 at 3:31pm

Askew: Live from Uptown. New solo show Thursday the 9th of June at Disrupt Gallery from 6.30pm!

Posted by James on Jun 8, 2005 at 3:06pm

Studio Blue Fish - New flash site for photographer Malcolm Brow, joint project by Day and Rejthar

Posted by James on Jun 8, 2005 at 11:23am

Apple moving to Intel? Cats and dogs living together? Macromedia and Adobe merging, oh wait!

Posted by Pete on Jun 7, 2005 at 10:02am

I cant remember If I posted this up earlier or not but its worth a relink if I did:

Calme

Posted by Tim D on Jun 5, 2005 at 4:12pm

Remember last year the story about the New Zealand Film Commission website that couldn't be created in New Zealand because nobody had the techinical skill to do it?

Well it's finally launched.

Posted by Pete on Jun 2, 2005 at 10:43pm

PILLOW FIGHT!!!

Posted by Pete on Jun 2, 2005 at 6:31pm

Bar owner refuses to stock the 42 below vodka, because of what he viewed as shameless pandering to the gay. In response, Libonati received a nasty e-mail from Below 42 president James Dale.

Posted by Blackspade on May 31, 2005 at 5:10pm

Posted by James on May 31, 2005 at 11:00am

I love this song, Politician by Kora. They have a website too.

Posted by Ruth on May 31, 2005 at 10:02am

Design Camp 7 - Photos from day 1 and 2. Plus a Design Ball that may have resulted in a few unwanted teen pregnancies.

Posted by James on May 30, 2005 at 1:52pm

Mister Cartoon is responsible for a lot of Hop Hop's famous tattooed bodies & custom type treatments.
Check the trailer for his movie 'INK', in production.

Posted by Blackspade on May 26, 2005 at 4:13pm

The Art of the Book Jacket
Very basic CSS site, but the content in this online exhibition is worth checking
out... some beautiful old designs.

Posted by Blackspade on May 25, 2005 at 2:56pm

some lickety links I scrawled during design camp ... The Robinz | Remo | Sony SCL

Posted by Ruth on May 25, 2005 at 9:29am

Web essentials conference in Sydney.

Posted by Pete on May 24, 2005 at 9:54am

"Here's to you Britain you ginger headed jewel of the Atlantic!"
- 42 below

Posted by Pete on May 22, 2005 at 7:32pm

We enjoyed Design Camp - what did you think of it all?

Posted by Pete on May 22, 2005 at 4:54pm

Design Survival Camp Wanganui
MAY 20-21. 2005

Semi-Permanent London
JUN 10-11. 2005

Posted by James on May 17, 2005 at 8:51am

The Japanese designer who made his business out of monkeys.

...an old article yes, but, is he (or you) a designer or a stylist? Style vs Design.

Posted by Blackspade on May 16, 2005 at 2:26pm

This dude created his own mac - G5 Cube. Big ups.
MAC MADNESS

Posted by elevenforty on May 13, 2005 at 12:26pm

Jeffrey Docherty. New publication works and identities.
Tinakori Gallery. Looking much better than when Brett and I attacked it with Tables 3 years ago.

Posted by James on May 11, 2005 at 8:52am

ad agency Bendita from Rio de Janeiro

Posted by James on May 10, 2005 at 8:27am

Soo much hot NZ work! i think my heads gonna explode:

fat.

These need to be on the FTM Ministry of Links.

Posted by Blackspade on May 6, 2005 at 4:10pm

Why havent i seen this before!?

Aaron Beck
apbworks.co.nz
Now this guy can draw!

Link stolen from Sticky.

Posted by Blackspade on May 6, 2005 at 3:45pm

Catch Design - So Standard Based it's not funny.. They even have girls at the office not a bad catch eh!
Catch Design. Click Here

Posted by elevenforty on May 6, 2005 at 12:45pm

His name is Juicy.

Posted by Blackspade on May 5, 2005 at 2:58pm

Lots to explore at cc1071.com
by Chris Waind in Christchurch.

Posted by Blackspade on May 5, 2005 at 2:33pm

A little graphic communication company in Takapuna called visual gets all risky on it.
All Flash and hard to use. I love it.

Posted by Barry on May 4, 2005 at 8:18am

Get your New Zealand OSX Icons - (Link stolen from mac guide)
NZ OSX Icons

Posted by elevenforty on May 3, 2005 at 9:15am

Nektar is a creative production agency based in Wellingon. Watch this space.
--
Dunedin based artist Odette Seagar makes beautiful work.

Posted by Blackspade on May 2, 2005 at 9:34am

Translation From PR-Speak to English of Selected Portions of Adobe's 'FAQ' Regarding Their Acquisition of Macromedia.

Posted by Blackspade on May 2, 2005 at 9:27am

Something to think about during NZ Music Month. Bring Back Z.
"and please no more Dei Hamo." Exactly

Posted by James on May 2, 2005 at 8:53am

Best Design Awards time again.
Entries close - Friday 10 June 2005

Posted by James on May 2, 2005 at 8:23am

Re-Imagining Apple:
Apple Gear We Hope to See.
The project was led by Robert Brunner, who was Apple's chief designer from 1989 to 1996.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 29, 2005 at 3:54pm

Last chance (1 day) to submit an idea & win big bucks.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 28, 2005 at 3:26pm

Quicktime Player - File > Open URL >
rtsp://mac.geek.nz:12345/scanner.sdp

Enjoi.

Posted by elevenforty on Apr 27, 2005 at 11:00am

KRAFT:HAUS FILMS Updates

Posted by James on Apr 27, 2005 at 8:32am

Hasn't Chrometoaster done a good job of the weta workshop site?

Posted by Pete on Apr 24, 2005 at 11:10pm

tangerine - don't think I have linked-up a site from Porirua before.
1st time for everything I guess.

Posted by James on Apr 21, 2005 at 2:09pm

Sometimes it just feels good to get a little warm sun on my helmet.
Christ! Even Darth Vader has a blog.

(and yes it is better than we expect Episode 3 to be)

Posted by Pete on Apr 21, 2005 at 10:19am

ha har. "TardMe" :-)

Stylegala ★

Posted by James on Apr 20, 2005 at 1:03pm

Tard Me

Posted by elevenforty on Apr 20, 2005 at 12:18pm

Dunedin artist Simon Kaan.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 19, 2005 at 2:38pm

Adobe to acquire Macromedia.
Click'a Here


Discuss

Posted by elevenforty on Apr 19, 2005 at 9:39am

Some updates over at Eagle Graphics.

Also, stole this link from Eagle... the worlds first WOODEN laptop. yes.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 19, 2005 at 9:10am

Today is the official launch of The Nomad website:
www.thenomad.co.nz

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 15, 2005 at 9:45am

Ok, ill post this once and once only.
Ive finally put what resembles a basic portfolio together..

Blackspade™

//end shameless self promotion.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 14, 2005 at 5:32pm

Woo Hoo! Design Survival Camp 7
"Third world economy, first world design"
May 20-21, 2005. Wanganui, New Zealand.
Register now. It's sure to be a hoot and a holla :-)

Posted by James on Apr 14, 2005 at 4:39pm

Plugging a friend.. Chirstchurch based flash designer Jason Peters 'jp3design'.
Look out for his new-look Blindspott site.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 14, 2005 at 9:14am

Armageddon - Pulp Culture Expo is this weekend in WGTN. Soap and Deodorant optional. Green text on Black background compulsory!

Posted by James on Apr 12, 2005 at 8:35am

Wellington based photographer Andy Morley-Hall.
“I like to incorporate a level of ambiguity or intrigue that doesn't give the viewer all the answers.”

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 11, 2005 at 4:44pm

And just incase your too lazy to scroll down and look to your left, make sure you check out Heat Creative, a new addition to the links, and a damn nice portfolio.

Posted by Nic on Apr 11, 2005 at 4:40pm

Theres been an update at Disruptiv for a while too, just forgot to tell y`all

Posted by Nic on Apr 11, 2005 at 4:35pm

The Moving Image Centre (MIC) promotes a dynamic and growing culture of media-arts practice in Auckland and New Zealand.

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 11, 2005 at 11:18am

NOW.
Kiwi Phil Keoghans latest TV project.

What's your aspiration? Your vision? Your greatest idea? What would you do if
you had 72 hours, $3,000 and the opportunity to live that dream?

Posted by Blackspade on Apr 11, 2005 at 10:34am

Moose Syrup ..hope this ain't to much Flash for you all on a Monday morning.

Posted by James on Apr 11, 2005 at 8:40am

Everybody aims to provide useful and accurate consumer health information for New Zealanders. It is written by medical writers and reviewed by consumer health organisations and health professionals

The Best Of The Web link library from Bobby van der Sluis. An amazing resource

Rebelstate, comprises primarily of Auckland based Mark Garrity. A very nice portfolio

Disc Gear, a variety of rather nice media storage products., at very affordable prices. (Site by rebelstate)

Detonate have an impressive portfolio. (Site again by rebelstate)

Posted by Nic on Apr 10, 2005 at 4:06pm

I caught the new Gorillaz video on select late last night. Thought it was pretty good

Posted by Tim D on Apr 10, 2005 at 12:46pm

Because of crap like this you need to update your Flash privacy settings

Posted by Pete on Apr 9, 2005 at 12:42pm

The Better by Design Directory is now up and running. "The one-stop-shop for businesses wishing to utilise design-led thinking." Sign-up now!

Posted by James on Apr 8, 2005 at 4:36pm


DLOCK updates his studio site.....

Posted by Marcus on Apr 8, 2005 at 4:29pm

i accidentally clicked the flower icon again in illustrator and stumbled across Adobe Creative Suite 2 (CS2)
Im outdated already.
I hate that flower icon

Posted by Tim D on Apr 7, 2005 at 8:35pm

Andrew tells me he's updated his site

hot stuff as usual

Posted by Tim D on Apr 7, 2005 at 12:53pm

quite a funny viral fame for pringles

Posted by Marcus on Apr 4, 2005 at 5:44pm

ASB are Rebranding

Posted by Ruth on Apr 4, 2005 at 11:36am

Gmail (google email)
has increased the storage capacity of its inbox to 2 Gigabytes.

I have like 50 invites so if you want one
email me with the words "gmail infidel to the west my nigga" in the subject line.
or whatever strikes your fancy really

Posted by Tim D on Apr 2, 2005 at 12:49pm

zembla magazine .... happy friday!

Posted by Marcus on Apr 1, 2005 at 2:41pm

Old buddies of mine Jacqui Colley and Bruce Foster are after a Art Director & Graphic Designer to join them at airplane

Posted by James on Apr 1, 2005 at 8:46am

In case you didnt see it down below:
Romain Perin, Ventilateur. ...freaky fresh. (Auckland)

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 31, 2005 at 4:33pm

ourcommon is the design portfolio
of Peter Reid from California.
Not to be confused with the Peter Reid from Huyton. "F**k! f**k f**k f**k"

Posted by James on Mar 31, 2005 at 11:33am

FLIPS 8: MOVIEW
now available at IdN PRO Shop

Posted by James on Mar 31, 2005 at 9:54am

ive got a few pieces in the assemblage exhibition at platform 01 (grey st, hamilton , on the river side with the shops)

theres a little collage party happening there from 1-4 this sunday (3rd april) youre all welcome to that as well.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 29, 2005 at 11:35pm

Fairly cool use of Flickr, Firefox and geourl.
FlickrGeoWorldMapthingy

Posted by Pete on Mar 29, 2005 at 3:36pm

semipermanent feature - sketchel

Posted by Tim D on Mar 27, 2005 at 4:32pm

new work up at prate

Posted by Tim D on Mar 27, 2005 at 3:25pm

"When a man holds a thing well made, there is a connection, there is completeness…"
KLIM (nz) a type and graphic design studio
run by Kris Sowersby.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 24, 2005 at 11:48am

Banksy strikes again, the guy has balls.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 24, 2005 at 10:11am

Persuade! change! influence!

PSYOP and their brains as 'Meme' nests.

Check out the Propaganda section, cutesy animated characters with a message.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 23, 2005 at 10:21am

Ladies and Gentlemen.
Chrometoaster brings you...
"The Hutt"

Posted by James on Mar 22, 2005 at 12:12pm

Some pics I took at the Sydney
Semi-Permanent conference. Personally I really enjoyed this one, the best yet imo.
Highlights were Ed Templeton, Psyop & Weta.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 21, 2005 at 11:57am

Responsible for the homegrown skate/snow video, Cause and Effect, Bugz Productions have quite a nice site.

Posted by Nic on Mar 19, 2005 at 3:48pm

http://www.iso50.com/

Posted by Tim D on Mar 19, 2005 at 2:47pm

Some nice furnishings at Bromhead Design, brought to you by Pear.

Posted by Nic on Mar 18, 2005 at 11:09pm

365 days of snow!
Snowplanet

Posted by Nic on Mar 18, 2005 at 10:53pm

"you could do some choice bombs" [mpg]

Posted by James on Mar 18, 2005 at 2:35pm

Christchurch Creative Industries - launch their new website designed to assist creative practitioners to be better connected.
fuel4arts - Marketing tools and ideas to take your art further.

Posted by James on Mar 18, 2005 at 10:08am

The Next Big Thing in Online Type. This is all a bit to much for young James to take in this morning. Very hung-over...

Posted by James on Mar 18, 2005 at 8:43am

cocobongo artworks - graphic, illustration, motion-graphics and interactive media. From Barcelona ESP

Posted by James on Mar 16, 2005 at 1:51pm

Creative New Zealand leading by example.
New design which validates.

Posted by James on Mar 15, 2005 at 10:57am

Here's the forum where you can ask questions to Jordan Crane, from Semi-Permanent 05

Posted by Pete on Mar 14, 2005 at 12:28pm

Another year, another great Semi-Permanent.

Photos and you'll be able to ask Jordan Crane your questions on Tuesday. Until then what did you think of this years semi-perm?
Discuss

Posted by Pete on Mar 13, 2005 at 6:41pm

Right. Viva Auckland, Semi-Permanent05 here we come! Make sure you also check out CURVY II at Superette, Freemans Bay. Friday night starting at 6pm.

Posted by James on Mar 10, 2005 at 4:20pm

If you also think Logic 7 is the best thing since sliced bread...then don't miss the 'Express Yourself' Apple Creative event.
Register here for Aucks, or email Scott to register interest in attending the events in Welly's, ChCh, or Duds.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 9, 2005 at 2:34pm

100% kiwi is the Moneyshot empire.
An original way of displaying the tee line on their site... loving this print/desktop.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 8, 2005 at 4:40pm

May 1st CSS reboot - yeah, seriously.

Posted by Pete on Mar 8, 2005 at 12:49pm

absorb - It's always nice to know we are not the only ones pimping NZ design.
iBOLG - Handy new portal full of beautiful sites. Submit your url now!

Posted by James on Mar 8, 2005 at 8:34am

Calme updates with some great illustration + motion work

Posted by Tim D on Mar 7, 2005 at 9:45am

Lino Magazine is a nice little OZ/NZ magazine.

Posted by Pete on Mar 6, 2005 at 7:41pm

The final issue of CBC RADIO 3 featuring some of the slickest photography and music AND navigation ive seen in a while

Posted by Tim D on Mar 5, 2005 at 3:39pm

traffick updates, check her out.

Posted by James on Mar 4, 2005 at 3:12pm

May 1st REBOOT 2005 - Sign up now
Yahoo! Netrospective - 10 years of.. Yahoo!!

Posted by James on Mar 4, 2005 at 10:42am

Thee most clever navigation using Flash ive seen in a loong time:
http://www.matthewmahon.com/
Click each image to zoom in & hear/see the photographer himself comment on each photo.

Posted by Blackspade on Mar 3, 2005 at 3:51pm

Semi-Permanent Diesel Wall competition
You have a chance to win a trip to Italy and some Diesel gear so make sure to get your entry in asap!

Posted by James on Mar 3, 2005 at 11:19am

Cactuslab v2.0 Now has much love for web standards and less love for Connect 4 time-wasting! Get Back To Work :V

Posted by James on Mar 2, 2005 at 8:34am

why was I wasting my time at the cricket, when I could have been checking our inbox?! Robert Sluzaly - rasterized.org - silence tv - aab land - Kev Speck

Posted by James on Mar 2, 2005 at 8:16am

The Semipermanent Program is out today.

No Build :(

Posted by Tim D on Mar 1, 2005 at 1:38pm

Not kiwi work, but check the photography of Sacha Waldman.
A lot of touching up, but amazingly rich images.

Posted by Blackspade on Feb 24, 2005 at 4:45pm

The affordable art show is back on.

Posted by Pete on Feb 24, 2005 at 11:34am

Auckland Festival '05 + Cuba St Carnival

Posted by James on Feb 23, 2005 at 11:00am

RIP Hunter S

Posted by Nic on Feb 22, 2005 at 3:25pm

$dumbJoke("redesign vatican longtime")

Posted by Pete on Feb 22, 2005 at 1:34pm

Semi-Permanent Update:
New speakers confirmed - dixonbaxi (Simon Dixon and Aporva Baxi ex Attik) - Jordan Crane and Bryan Collins (Wolff Olins)

Posted by James on Feb 22, 2005 at 10:57am

The evil, scum suckers at the IRD redesign! Nice site maggots...

Today is not a day for feel good journalism.

Posted by James on Feb 22, 2005 at 8:32am

The amazing talents of Peter Circuitt - ' BITSTATE '

Posted by Marcus on Feb 21, 2005 at 1:15pm

Did you know there's a Maori version of wikipedia?

Posted by Pete on Feb 20, 2005 at 10:39pm

"throw your dogs up"
Huffer nose poetry winners announced.

Posted by Tim D on Feb 18, 2005 at 1:15pm

Defunktion
features nice work from Büro Destruct.

Posted by Tim D on Feb 18, 2005 at 11:20am

Right, we've been back up for a few days and I've managed to get some sleep now we want your feedback. Got any requests? Found a bug?
Discuss

Posted by James on Feb 16, 2005 at 10:20pm

All this talk of semi-permanent has reminded me of last years speakers, especially MK12 who have finally released a trailer for The history of America.

Posted by Pete on Feb 15, 2005 at 10:53pm

Auckland broadcast company ' kaleidoscope '

Posted by Marcus on Feb 15, 2005 at 3:03pm

we just launched an encyclopedia

Posted by Barry on Feb 15, 2005 at 1:32pm

Contemporary UK artist Oliver Marsden

Posted by Marcus on Feb 15, 2005 at 1:19pm

marcelotrevino.com nice!

Posted by James on Jan 12, 2005 at 3:54pm

3 days left on the
A Home For Clouds Pin Contest

Posted by Tim D on Jan 11, 2005 at 12:24pm

...I'm back, 2000 emails later:
1. Kasper Ledet Young Danish designer
2. Real X Interactive sound productions
3. output need a Senior Designer
4. Webesteem Cards Late xmas card?
5. Ben Lampard Kiwi fresh back from uk

Posted by James on Jan 10, 2005 at 12:09pm

Oh, also, it's a bit of an early bird post, but design survival camp 7 is coming up. May 20-21. Hooray!
Whippersnappers check out the NZ Design Idol Competition

Posted by Ruth on Jan 6, 2005 at 1:59pm

Mwah ha ha

Posted by Ruth on Jan 6, 2005 at 1:46pm

keep March 12 free.
semipermanent is up at Auckland again

Posted by Tim D on Jan 10, 2005 at 9:51am

wishing you all a merry xmas and a great 2005

Decemberween 04

Posted by Tim D on Dec 24, 2004 at 2:23pm

Well have a good christmas everyone, here's my present for those that a working through the holidays, a fine lookin flash site.

Posted by Pete on Dec 24, 2004 at 9:42am

MN8 - Fine arts graduates from Whitecliffe who have made their best artworks available for purchase.
Late Christmas present perhaps?

Posted by James on Dec 22, 2004 at 1:29pm

some seriously hot stuff coming from Andrew up in Auckland --- Calme ---

Posted by Tim D on Dec 20, 2004 at 8:03pm

Escape Rentals NZ, rolling artworks for Tourists who want to travel in style.
What a great idea! ..Not sure who is responsible for all the works, but I
recently spotted one here in Dunedin that Misery had hit up.

Posted by Blackspade on Dec 19, 2004 at 4:15pm

friday games...
reflex
airforce9
guess box!

Posted by Ruth on Dec 17, 2004 at 11:08am

Drop it like its hot.
Heat Creative, worthy of a re-post, some fun stuff in the playground section.
Fish n clips NZ music vid archive.
Quality QT's from all their Directors.

Look out for the new one from Chris Graham... "This one is a big dance anthem, we did cars, now dance with hot girls and guys. ...and humour, of course." he tells me.

Posted by Blackspade on Dec 16, 2004 at 4:34pm

new The Royal Magazine Issue 4
also
Vault 49 has some supernice gear and illustration up.

hot.
like summer isnt at the moment.

Posted by Tim D on Dec 16, 2004 at 4:10pm

Hasn't been updated in quite some time, but theres still a lot of amazing work at Sijun

Posted by Nic on Dec 14, 2004 at 11:53am

Artspace have announced a winner for their 'natioanl drawing award', Auckland artist Andrew McLeod. Tho its not much fun viewing detailed illustrations at that small thumbnail size.

Posted by Blackspade on Dec 10, 2004 at 10:56pm

Denim and dreams...flash online campaign by diesel

Congrats to kiwi illustrator Nadia Hunt for making into the 2005 Shift.jp.org calendar.

Posted by dnation on Dec 10, 2004 at 12:15pm

NZ Bodyboarding is alive & well... Isolated.co.nz.

Check out the North Island premier (15th
Dec) of 'One Hundred Reasons', the latest film from young NZ filmaker Hayden Parsons. DVD Menu by Blackspade.

Posted by Blackspade on Dec 9, 2004 at 4:01pm

Hi im a longtime listner first time caller of FTM and want to say that its good to be here...thanks FTM crew for providing tasty links for all this time.

Spacific.net is a web-mag for london kiwis to check out the state of global kiwi culture and whats going on locally.

Tasty site design styles by delete

Posted by dnation on Dec 9, 2004 at 11:43am

Are You Generic? Giving brand-america the finger since 2001. Good on ya' mate.

Posted by James on Dec 9, 2004 at 10:40am

Play Huffer Nose Poetry
At this time of the year, it makes sense.

Posted by James on Dec 8, 2004 at 12:36pm

also stumbled upon this rather good nz media site while checking out your last post james.
Triplux

that font used on the top makes me grind my teeth tho...

Posted by Tim D on Dec 7, 2004 at 1:30am

Zion Studio - Slick works of Robert Calvet

Posted by Tim D on Dec 7, 2004 at 1:13am

secondsphere - Home of Wellington designer Philip Williams. beautiful photography and very classy portfolio.

Posted by James on Dec 2, 2004 at 2:00pm

I very seldom self-promote on ftm, but please make sure you check out the new Trentham site I finished yesterday, yay! :-)

Posted by James on Dec 1, 2004 at 8:49am

flamous - great new site especially for the NZ actionscript community.

Posted by James on Nov 30, 2004 at 8:46am

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
NZ Herald redesigns
So bad it warrants an insight discussion

Posted by James on Nov 29, 2004 at 11:55am

Design - A - Pin competition
running now on ahomeforclouds, win apparell and music stuff.

also you could possibly submit those missed designs for the semipermanent book to DIK's emptymag

Posted by Tim D on Nov 28, 2004 at 5:29pm

Irony Alert: Carly Binding Saying how cool her ibook is while her music plays in a Microsoft ad

Posted by Pete on Nov 25, 2004 at 10:08pm

MONTAGE A GOOGLE

oh this is the best thing ever - from Grant Robinson (lost pixel). Launch it on the right of his site.

click

Posted by elevenforty on Nov 25, 2004 at 2:40pm

If you leave things to the last minute as I do, and were working on something for the Semi-permanent book, I have some bad news for you. Hardly seems very fair to change a publicly announced submission date. :(

Posted by Blackspade on Nov 23, 2004 at 10:42am

Destination Northland - Time to get your holiday on!

Posted by James on Nov 23, 2004 at 9:57am

The Reinventing TVNZ blog.
Should be worth keeping an eye on.

Posted by Pete on Nov 20, 2004 at 8:23pm

Unique architecture website for Wellington architecture company Foster Architects. Liking the navigation styles. Site by RSN.

Posted by Blackspade on Nov 19, 2004 at 4:17pm

Ive spent the last 6 months coding this Art Community with a friend and its finally released now. free space for your art work aye!
A Home For Clouds

Posted by Tim D on Nov 17, 2004 at 6:55pm

Orry is doing an MA (arts and design) at AUT, focusing on interactivity and play, his Flash thesis site is now online.

Posted by James on Nov 17, 2004 at 8:48am

Mike Orduña aka Fatoe from LA, updates with a hot splash page, & some slick work for Reebok & Tony Hawks.

Posted by Blackspade on Nov 17, 2004 at 8:46am

Wellington Web Standards Group meeting. 9 Dec, 6pm - 8pm @ e-vision Centre.
And this might make a good topic of discussion that night. This is our last transmission re the farce that is the netguide awards, well until next year :-)

Posted by James on Nov 16, 2004 at 10:43am

Finally found the finalists of the netguide awards. The awards are dished out tonight. And someone please make sure this guy doesn't have anything to drink :-)

Posted by James on Nov 12, 2004 at 1:30pm

Converge - a great sounding conference in Christchurch from the 29 of may to the 3rd of June.

Posted by Pete on Nov 12, 2004 at 9:21am

Certainty - A Contemporary Dance Multi Media ...what have you. At Bats, on now.

Posted by James on Nov 11, 2004 at 2:59pm

traffick site updatez.
Trouble at Pt Erin pools indeed!

Posted by James on Nov 10, 2004 at 4:13pm

Designing a better plan for progress:
www.betterbydesign.org.nz

Nice site.

Posted by Barry on Nov 10, 2004 at 10:15am

winners society
The best site ive seen for a long long time

Posted by Tim D on Nov 9, 2004 at 10:51pm

There are bigger things to worry about James! FOR THE MASSES IS UNDER ATTACK!!!

Posted by Pete on Nov 8, 2004 at 4:01pm

"TVNZ's website has made the finals in four categories in New Zealand's premier annual web awards."



381 Errors.

Three Hundred and Eighty One.

Sure not every site can come back with no validation errors. But a site that was built no more than 6 months ago?

Posted by James on Nov 8, 2004 at 1:24pm

killing some time while I wait for Adaware to cleanse my hard drive of spyware.
stumbled across this:
Re:DC great design and illustration.

...156 potentially harmful files recognized and still going. sigh.

Posted by Tim D on Nov 6, 2004 at 8:10pm

What Sam really meant to say was...
"'I think the puppet on the left is more to my liking"

Posted by James on Nov 4, 2004 at 11:26am

The BBC News US elections map looks to be the way to go today. Good luck everyone. It's going to be a long day!

Posted by James on Nov 3, 2004 at 9:16am

Dragen! Matthew Buchanan plants some GE Free, Homegrown NZ goodness in the CSS Zen Garden :-)

Posted by James on Nov 1, 2004 at 2:03pm

I don't know if I should laugh or cry

Posted by Sam on Oct 29, 2004 at 3:45pm

The Soup Incident

Posted by James on Oct 29, 2004 at 1:00pm

Job Post: Junior Designer. 6 week contract, with more long-term possibilities (at Fracture, the greatest company in the world) Pref 1 year commercial experience. Good HTML skills essential, experience with Flash preferred.

Email urls to: nick at fracture.co.nz

Posted by James on Oct 28, 2004 at 4:20pm

Want to be in the next Semi-Permanent book? Yes you do.

Posted by James on Oct 28, 2004 at 8:56am

New Photo Ipod and a special U2 ipod

Posted by elevenforty on Oct 27, 2004 at 9:59am

Four long-haired kids from Cambridge very much owe their careers to this man.
John Peel RIP

Posted by James on Oct 27, 2004 at 8:45am

Stereohype.com is a new online boutique offering limited editions and rare products.
Was great to catch up with Doug while he was in WGTN on his whirlwind visit to NZ. There was a lot of CSS love in the house :-)

Posted by James on Oct 26, 2004 at 1:39pm

from the makers of nzidolblog comes Street Talk - The unofficial fansite of Shortland Street. enjoy :-)

Posted by James on Oct 12, 2004 at 8:33am

some competition somewhere not that you'd want to enter and have your a4 artwork shown at artspace on k - road or want to win $1000 and a new phone and get your work printed in a mag. no, you'd want to not enter and give me a better chance of winning wouldnt you.
yes you would

the entry forms go up monday or so ive been told
in conjunction with physicsroom chch

Posted by Tim D on Oct 12, 2004 at 3:50pm

Ozzies don't vote for Howard or that other guy. Vote to enslave New Zealand!

Posted by Pete on Oct 9, 2004 at 12:02pm

My Eyes! The Goggles, They Do Nothing!
...you Aucklanders need to lay off the "P"

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Lo Fi in stereo - online exhibition over at computerlove.net by south Auckland designer Jacob Sua

Posted by James on Oct 7, 2004 at 11:45am

The Cinnamon Girl video with KCH is great! Reminded me of the MK12 boys style of music vid. The video, in no way "Glorifies" suicide bombing etc. Why not watch it yourself and make up your own mind :-)

Posted by James on Oct 7, 2004 at 4:59pm

iCalShare and the Apple iCal Library
A couple of great sites if you love iCal as much as me :-)

Posted by James on Oct 4, 2004 at 9:59am

Job Posting: PHP & web programmer, preferably with some quals and experince but definitely with some examples of work. Email your cv to:
daniel.gordon at vlc.twoa.ac.nz
The job is in Takapuna NS. NZ.

Posted by James on Oct 7, 2004 at 4:59pm

Sidhe Interactive are offering scholarships to study on Media Design School's graduate Diploma of Game Development

Posted by Pete on Sep 29, 2004 at 9:29pm

nyc broadcast outfit ..... plusetplus

Posted by Marcus on Sep 30, 2004 at 2:02pm

BD4D in Mannheim Germany
Friday the 29th of October 2004

Posted by James on Sep 29, 2004 at 10:38am

clean and tidy work from
Jared Richardson(nz/london)

shamelessly lifted from srf.stn

Posted by Tim D on Sep 26, 2004 at 6:07pm

Winners Society
has everything I love in a site. and then some

Posted by Tim D on Sep 24, 2004 at 7:49pm

Friday Culture: New Zealand Book Council
Complete with a great A-Z of our most talented writers.

Posted by James on Sep 24, 2004 at 10:30am

NZ Film Commission web design shocker! - discuss...

Posted by James on Sep 22, 2004 at 2:05pm

Nice one Steriogram!
However, do a commercial, you're off the artistic roll call, every word you say is suspect, you're a corporate whore and eh, end of story :-)

Posted by James on Sep 22, 2004 at 9:29am

Random media launches phase one of the sequel to the PS2 title The Getaway

Posted by Marcus on Sep 16, 2004 at 2:13am


ha ha ...

Posted by Marcus on Sep 16, 2004 at 2:07am

Kalaan is among the 55 players including three former All Blacks rugby players of New Zealand, three Thai transvestites who call themselves Screwless Tuskers and professional horse polo experts who gathered in the Thai beach resort town of Hua Hin this week for the annual King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament. More...

Posted by Sam on Sep 14, 2004 at 2:32pm

Finn Bros / a bit all over the place on safari & moz, but it would wrong not to link it up :-)

Posted by James on Sep 13, 2004 at 9:02am

DOTMOV FESTIVAL 2004 / A competitive digital film festival which will be held in November 2004, entries close Sept 20th.

Posted by James on Sep 9, 2004 at 11:35am

I'm not sure is Miss Carre has found a job yet, but she can Cook, Tap Dance and most importantly of all, she is Blond.
If you don't believe me, visit her site :-)

Posted by James on Sep 8, 2004 at 2:55pm

2 steps back a 2d art show coming to Aucks sometime soon.

Posted by Tim D on Sep 7, 2004 at 3:36pm

Parkour: Urban Freeflow

Posted by Sam on Sep 6, 2004 at 5:09pm

How to avoid getting tickets when pulled over (3meg MP3)

Posted by Sam on Sep 6, 2004 at 2:06pm

save or streets / good concept but two or three years late perhaps?
my contribution back in 2002

Posted by James on Sep 3, 2004 at 2:01pm

New F6 DESIGN / Jonathan is an ex-pat kiwi now located in Melbourne.

Posted by James on Sep 3, 2004 at 9:23am

iMac G5

Have fixed the space-invader bug for ya Tim

Posted by James on Sep 2, 2004 at 9:00am

Hey guys,

Im one of the admins from nowgocreate and we are looking at starting up a new art community,

At the moment we are looking for someone(s) who are interested in helping code the new system with us. PHP + MySql, java knowlege is what we are looking for, and.

Ideally this person would have a reasonable amount of time to spend on this project, which is incidentally unpaid (so far). :)

if this sounds like you or someone that you know, get in touch with me reconfine@gmail.com

thanks.

ps. (james why does this insert big spaces when you edit it??)

Posted by Tim D on Sep 2, 2004 at 8:58am

Apple 2004 Digital Solutions seminar series & expo.
AK. WGTN. CHCH and DUD's

Posted by James on Aug 30, 2004 at 10:48am

new t=t

Posted by Tim D on Aug 29, 2004 at 3:10pm

Wickedness Increased…

Posted by Marcus on Aug 27, 2004 at 4:43am

emboss yo!

Posted by Marcus on Aug 27, 2004 at 3:46am

Xtra has gotten a pleasant makeover in xhtml/css

Posted by Nic on Aug 26, 2004 at 2:57pm

New Zealand Music Awards September 22

Posted by James on Aug 26, 2004 at 11:44am

Super Design Group
The Designers Republic
need a fresh, smart,.... etc etc. designer. Best of luck.

Posted by Tim D on Aug 25, 2004 at 11:15pm

Abel Smith Street party.

Posted by James on Aug 25, 2004 at 8:45am

Stormtroopers … says the guy next to me.

Posted by Sam on Aug 24, 2004 at 1:40pm

Old favorite CUBADUST updates

Posted by James on Aug 24, 2004 at 9:58am

Looks like Toni's not gonna be the only one with high-end 3D resolution graphics anymore - Metra's weatherscape is gonna be on the BBC's weather report.

Posted by Pete on Aug 24, 2004 at 9:33am

Shawn Stevens online gallery

Posted by James on Aug 23, 2004 at 9:53am

Rebel State
great work from Mark up in Auckland.

Posted by Tim D on Aug 22, 2004 at 5:16pm

PXTaMo - Pete must win!

Posted by James on Aug 20, 2004 at 9:34am

Not exactly t-shirt weather in NZ today, but perhaps somewhere it is :-)

altcult + DIMENSION7

Posted by James on Aug 18, 2004 at 4:49pm

Ticketek. An example of how to become a quickly spreading PR disaster.

Tip hat: Mr Cruickshank

Posted by Pete on Aug 18, 2004 at 2:15pm

Clayton Dixon - Great print portfolio.
Disc3 - Visual design studio out of Raglan.

Posted by James on Aug 17, 2004 at 1:29pm

Sandwichboard - Great new site featuring work from recent Wanganui School of Design graduates

Posted by James on Aug 13, 2004 at 4:12pm

New poster for sale at OUTPUT

Posted by James on Aug 11, 2004 at 1:48pm

B M W 1

Posted by Marcus on Aug 11, 2004 at 4:40am

TVNZ Schools Web Challenge 2004
Time to get your HTML on kids!

Posted by James on Aug 10, 2004 at 1:57pm

Fold Here
Kurt Adams - Dunedin

brilliant sound and abstract creativity.

Posted by Tim D on Aug 10, 2004 at 11:53am

Virtual Olympic Games Plasma TV up for grabs and new games launching weekly.

Posted by Ruth on Aug 9, 2004 at 1:12pm

FlashintheCan The 4 City Tour.
4 Cities in Canada.
SPARK 04 In our very own Hamiltoon. Starts tomorrow! Aug 10-14.

Posted by James on Aug 9, 2004 at 9:51am

C4 are having a "Design a snowboard" comp (finishes up 23rd of August)

Posted by Pete on Aug 8, 2004 at 10:02pm

gimmie gimme octopus

Posted by Marcus on Aug 6, 2004 at 4:55am

Rugby - straight up the guts son

Posted by Tim D on Aug 5, 2004 at 2:12pm

brand new yugop
and Dstrukt

Posted by Tim D on Aug 4, 2004 at 2:08pm

Clicksuite have redesigned.

Posted by Pete on Aug 4, 2004 at 5:47pm

Elevate - Wellington initiative to encourage young people interested in business to network. There's an event next wednesday (the 11th) but it's not on their site yet.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

finalists - 2004 best awards

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

some nice limited edition and orginal art works to buy here from... pictures on walls

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

awesome stuff up at NewPiece definitely loving the style.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Are you a Freelance Flash Developer in Wellington?
I might have some work for you in the coming months, so give me an email!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Shatner. I'd fight William Shatner"

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

World Exclusive linkage!
Old favorites Seven, is Seven.
That calls for a celebration of the new website variety

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Yohji vs Adidas... = Y - 3

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

If you see one other documentary this year, make it Control Room

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Interesting... body song

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Flash authoring team (The people actually that make flash) have a blog.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

its safe to say that I can't f%&ing wait for this

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Shift are after an intermediate designer for their Wellington office.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Pretty impressive site for Japanese Vodaphone

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

the nice people at cactuslab give bands.co.nz a few extra layers of clothing.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

awesome auckland website.
heatcreative

mmmmmmmmmotion work!

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Maori Party
cher to the cher

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The vodafone digital art awards

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Website for german based magazine Lodown aint so hot, but the magazine certainly is!
I found it in PaperPlus in Dunedin, so no doubt it'll be easy enough to find up north.
Its one of the nicest magazines i've seen in quite a while, go grab a copy !

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ghost Busters Suit on ebay

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

new apple displays

click

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Death by ipod -
click here

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Apples Vision video back in the day
click me

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

speaking of threadless, james

every design printed

also ive thrown out a new design for you guys to vote for :) Narcissus

meanwhile
brand new yayhooray.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Jason Maas dot net. Fantastic portfolio site from the Cambridge native. Someone should give him a job in the big smoke!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

With much hoopla and fanfare and with the Prime Minister and Lady Blake in attendance,
the Sir Peter Blake Trust launches.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Vote! Check out some NZ entries at Threadless.
Rachel - Tim - Tim, again - And me!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Art Of Contradiction - The BJ Ball calendar design competition. Enter Now!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealand Short Films
View the films and vote for your favorite!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

PANOS, FAKE ROADSIGNS
An outdoor exhibition of 100 fake roadsigns designed by 40 worldwide artists in the city of Lyon - France

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

alowhum - brought to you by Autistk

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Living Room is back.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

a. NZ designer Simon James is featured in the latest POL Oxygen online gallery.
b. teoDesign - tight flash portfolio.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The apple store comes to .nz

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Look ma! Affordable Art

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Christine Webb brings us M I N K design

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Heat Creative - If FTM gave out awards, these guys would get one! Make sure you check out both the music & design showreels. Sexy stuff!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Im not a fan of sequels but I must admit I am looking forward to the release of Oceans 12

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

threadless has a $2500 prize up for grabs as well as heaps of other goodies. all for one tshirt design.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Web Essentials 04 in Sydney, Ozztralia

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I wish this was a longer quest for the rest

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Furry Logic books - Beautiful wee creature illustration from nz artist & author Jane Seabrook

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

D'oh

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'll need to get one of these for the office!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Star Face
Going to your school ball?
Do you look like someone famous?
I reckon I do ladies

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Football Badgers

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

seven-nine clothing - t-shirts etc out of melbounre with a couple of kiwis
Cengiz Bodur - great illustrations from Turkey

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

http://www.tepapa.govt.nz/Tepapa/

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dear Vodafone,
I have a wild idea give me the money!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

matthew woodson finally puts out his folio site Ghostco - really lovely artwork

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"New Zealand's first digital indie was born, offering an efficient, eco-friendly method of music distribution, and helping electronic artists sell their music worldwide"
TMET Recordings

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Is it just me, or is anyone else glad NZ Music Month is over?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

altcult & disomer - nice t-shirts from .au

Posted by James on Aug 11, 2004 at 12:59pm

MN8 - nifty navigation for a nice folio

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

groundfloor - victoria st east - auckland

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealand garden wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show



Check out the interactive version.



And the BBC's panorama.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

These are the people running North Korea!?

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

These are the people running our country!?

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I had a funny feeling Mill had something to do with the super cool Brazil v Portugal Nike add.

Why pay 93,000 extras when ya can use Massive ahe? :) Miramar Represent!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Job Post - Multimedia joker wanted in Rotovegas - check Insight for more

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

In Graphics We Trust // Sebastian Onufszak

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New BeST Awards site - In css - But it doesn't validate.

Oh the irony

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

saw this NZ site featured over at BD4D
Res 72
great stuff

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

We are getting our photos of Semi-Permanent together for PHOTOGENERIC
If you have any pics from that day (or night) that you would like to contribute,
drop us a line

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

KIA ORA/WELCOME

Ümeric™

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Satellites mistaken for stars - driving down the information highway take a rest sometimes.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

BirdsAndBullets
you need to get out more
GRDD - chirpy
Offf - wish I had the money

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Base Two in Wellington are looking for a vibrant, talented, and passionate junior/intermediate designer with a minimum of 2+ years design industry experience.

Sound like you?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

welcome
this is new

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

May1 Reboot If you havent already go take a look over there and vote for the NZ sites

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

electric heat

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealand Game Developers Conference - 26 to the 29 June, Dunedin.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Adobe Creative Suite - Just saw this in action and was very impressed
Job - Shift needs a coder for the AK studio
Fur Patrol - Yay NZ music
Queenstown - Yay NZ!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Its that time of the year again NZMusicMonth

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SEMIPERMANENT PHOTOS

My mate has put his photos up of the conference and after party. oh look there I go, plugging my course haha what a dick.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

My birthday colour is PANTONE 16-5112, what's yours?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

urban soldierz graff artists inspired in urban and hip hop designs. yeah. the crusader

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Australian INfront - March INterval project photographs are up

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

let me just clear my links backlog with:
Rhian Sheehan - Emil Björnum - KFM Radio

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Not to go on and on about SEMI-PERMANENT - but a big thank you must go out to the crew at The Church for their great hospitality while we where in AK - Was great to meet Murray & Andrew from DiK - And i think I'm speaking for everyone there by saying heres to SEMI-PERMANENT 05
...In Wellington perhaps? I'd drink to that

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Tristan likes graffiti

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SEMI-PERMANENT came and went,
I really enjoyed it.
show stoppers for me were Simon and Kelvin from The Wilderness,
they gave some pretty good insight to their thoughts and personality and how they work as opposed to a simple show and tell. gorgeous work too. well done guys.
Vince Frost was really funny.

MK12 just do amazing work.

BIG ups to The Church for making this happen in NZ.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

tvnz


vs


bbc


discuss

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Not long now - Semi-Permanent 04 in AK - Time to make sure your Liver and right side of your Brain are in good working order.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Goodbye NZOOM
Hello tvnz

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

thebroken is a hacking videozine

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

cool stuff today!

bloodwars

manila mag

and ive been involved with the fiction33 website (warning content may offend)

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dot.ink - Peter Croft - Warren Olds
Links stolen from the Feb/Mar PRODESiGN

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

BIG ACTIVE Updates! now selling limited edition signed and numbered prints by the likes of Kate Gibb and Jasper Goodall.... worth a look.

And legendary art director of Santa Cruz Skateboards in the late 80's Jim Philips has released a book of his work from the period.... super good!

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

More things to go to:
Macromedia Web Solutions Seminar - Auckland only I'm afraid.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This kids got class
ventilateur
nice stuff from Romain Perin, Auckland, New Zealand.

Represent.

(needs internet explorer)

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

More Adobe events:
Empowering eGovernment
Adobe @ Work Seminar Series in the 04
Adobe Creative Suite Seminar in the 09

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Time and again people still take the onion seriously

meanwhile
radiohead's website always intrigues me.

and quiet please is sounding quite nice in the background as i type this at 1 am in the morning

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Could you have survived the terror or 9/11? Soon you will be able to put yourself to the ultimate survival test.

9/11 Survivor - The Game.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Understanding Joshua

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I've often said I'd like to punch a famous designer in the face

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Enter in what you want the chicken to do e.g. dance, sit, etc
chick here

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

woah some nice nz artwork here art find - Teresa Gordon smooth

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

hey everyone ive got another threadless design in the running,
love ya if you'd vote for it
My Paper Heart
/plug

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Kiwi Interactive

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

those who seek shall find fonts

hint: the site isnt dead.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

While out last night at Ageha these guys were handing out their art - lighters!

60% of Japanese men smoke so they could be on to a good thing, whats 150YEN anyway...

Antscape

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Some nice sites today!
Victionary

mandilovesmee

prmthn

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dan and I spoke about holding a protest last year to get SSC to add CSS based layouts to the web guidelines.

Now they are marching on Washington for web standards!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

huffer winter
yep. it's winter out there

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I picked up a copy of the latest IDN magazine in Hong Kong the other day and was very surprised to see it has an 18 Page spread on New Zealand design.

So hats off to IDN, though it does looks quite Wanganui-centric... but hey, maybe it deserves to be? Check it out.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

1 gig email storage! google's GMAIL f_ckn @!
coming soon...

also smooth smooth folio of the phantom research foundation

some nifty free stock photogs, 01ccd

and Mike Cina thinks that the work at Ken Miki is hot. I dont share his opinion

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

mephistojones.com updates with a picture gallery from the opening at Rex Royal

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Updates!

BD4D

Evil Pupil- EP:TV

Flight 404

OnceUponAForest

Oculart

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Steriogram - featured on the Apple site. Nice work the boys from Auckland!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

M&#257

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

JOSH ROBENSTONE PHOTOGRAPHY - site by Melbourne based kiwi Jeffrey Docherty

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Top 10 thing's they never taught me in Design School

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

well im proud to say that I made my way to the end of this site my hands are cramping though

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This is rubbish.
Where is Mel Gibson's 1973 Ford XB GT Interceptor?

Or more importantly. Blondini's Yellow Mini!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Redesign: ArtsPost in Hamilton.
[hat tip Steve]

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

So i was chilling in my class today when i stumbled upon this nifty little app. my tutor made me share it with everyone so here goes...

my apologies if you have already seen the burodestruct 60's logo designer

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

do you think if i post this link i wont have to post any more design links this year?

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

16hands yeah, pretty impressive page

speaking of impressive: depthcore

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Geoff Notman is the Featured artist this month at OriginArt.
Geoff taught me illistration before I sold my soul to Photoshop.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

LOUNGE72 have an interview with IdN Magazine founder Laurence Ng.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nowgocreate enters its second canto

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mr Havoc Presents Quality Time
Didn't Petone look beautiful last night?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Have to do database stuff, but don't quite get it 'cause you're a visual person?
Give DBDesigner4 a go.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Australian INfront INterval - Contributions from the month of January are now on-line

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

i cant believe this

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

new O4D coming out soon

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Otago University's new site design by The Otago Weboffice

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Credo Productions are hosting a series of workshops 'aimed at providing basic skills and insight into further creative education'.



Places are limited, so get in quick.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

impero & menus.co.nz - very tasty

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Entry packs are now available for the fourth annual Dyson Product Design Award in association with DINZ, PRODESiGN and The British Council New Zealand’s Design Ambassador Programme.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Survey Company brand ID and design Rob at heliocell.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Eagle what? never heard of them before. turns out theyre the new zealand designers behind the current huffer site some mad as stuff going on there. jack all flash too, most of that stuff you see is all coded javascript. yay now I can "rightclick>openinewindow" till my hearts content!!

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

URBAN DICTIONARY

Super handy for deciphering the hidden meaning of gangsta rap lyrics. Word

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

It's march and you know what that means?
Happy Birthday Photoshop

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Wellingtons [sic] Only Creative House". Yeah I was wondering where that was...

Posted by Dan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

now this is something that i find so smooth that i want to rip it, james

Exopolis Design

check that scripting__nice!

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Non smokers die...

Everyday

Sleep tight."

Remember Bill today

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

styrofirm : redesign
it's so good even i want to rip it off!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nifty little piece of goods for organising your fonts: typograf

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I've been meaning to post this for the past month...

Media Design School are offering a certification program in Massive.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SparkyType

Fresh update feeling very Kiwi.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ive got a shirt in the running for threadless go vote kindly and I will love you forever.



that is all,

/plug

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

r-selected blew me away with its intensity.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

www.traffick.co.nz skateboard graphic exhibition - hit the deck - keep an eye on it

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Good News. But Trevor Mallard won't be Minister of anything in 2006. So i wouldn't bother getting excited about it.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Designers Institute of New Zealand's new site

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

stylestation.net - interactive portfolio of Norwegian Designer Jan Finnesand

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Go buy a threadless tshirt now!

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A couple of new Coke sites for ya:
coke & cokefridge
Created by Satellite Interactive.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ruby Clothing & Catch Casting | Two brilliant new sites from the team at Fracture Media Syndicate. See kids. Flash, in moderation, like red wine and chocolate, can be good for you! |

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

R|h webdesign studio are looking for freelance contract webdesigners.

And if anyone in WGTN is after a Massey graduate to go out in the rain to the printers, make coffee and umm, design stuff, i know just the girl! email moi

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Command prompt, how unlucky

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Looks to much like a logo than a flag to me Pete. NZ is a country. Not a brand that can be bought and sold. As much as Helen wants us to be. I say don't change the flag.
What do you think?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZFlag should check out that old insight post

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Lysergid
sign up phase for the
May 1 Reboot has begun.
If you look carefully you can even see james there. oooo competition.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

watch more tv. bookem ryder presents:
the video kid. check out his official site - where you can get all video kid, all the time.
lets do this

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Could you win one?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

robbed from slashdot
world of ends

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

some awesome art. nice job rettic

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Kia ora.
WWW.DARCY.CO.NZ
Updated for the big '04.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Its the same ftm, but different!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

oh snap! new stuff up at designgraphik

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Job vacancy at Studio Output

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

4PLAY (13-14 Feb) will see 4 VJs simulatenously create "living tapestries" at Shed 11 as part of the 2004 Fringe Festival Quiddity04 fashion extravaganza. Mark it in your PDA.

Posted by Dan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Me not sure if anyone has mentioned this before but this royalty free image site is one cool design resource.

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

hi-res! with a third installment Saints and Sinners for the punisher website. Im having the time of my life playing Delta sim 1.5 yay!

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

...would Sid have made it to the next round of NZ Idol??

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

curious. very curious. metaphorical

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Saatchi &amp

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Japan Design News.

Check out PRINT'EM

Graphic artwork posters created by young Japanese creators. Steal this Link and die!?!

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

After 4 long years.

I have found it.

The Best Website Ever!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

right. so the countryside obviously isnt as great as ours. but the flashwork is. depart.lucid in the sky

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Semipermanent Auckland News:
David Carson and Monster Children will no longer be speaking at the Auckland event. Fracture have also had to pull out due to work load. They have been replaced by Vince Frost, The Wilderness and Black+White Magazine.
:(

however Drew redoes Grafikas
and ive enjoyed the work at shhhh
and david has stuck up a new splash page on his unbelieveable O4D site.
thats it for tonite.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

some hot artwork from Mike at Ludo Sabato

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Radio Active Survey fill it out and they will send ya a free double movie pass! FUCKN@!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

in the future, I will still hate flash, but love attractive woman with British accents. Vodafone

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

What I want for a late christmas present.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nzidol.nzoom.com The Nightmare begins!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nice! UK illustrator
Andrew Rae ....

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Interested in getting your art/design/music/motion work reviewed by other artists?

Sick of Deviant art?

go check out NowGoCreate: online art forum

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Fo yo geeks in a house.
The W3C XSLT service

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Creative Commons

Inspired by the Free Software Foundation's legendary GNU General Public License. Creative Commons extends this Open Source ideology to all creative works, not exclusively software.

So, interested in seeing your work remixed and mased up? But not so keen on some big advertising agency using it to promote tampons... could be for you homie!

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

When Bad Things Happen to Good Clients very cool.
Industrial Light & Magic have confirmed that they will be attending semi permanent

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Sonys new robot

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

0100101110101101.org
This media group is genius or crazy. I cant tell.

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Warning: Mature Content. For Adults Only.... does this count as defamation? FTM undergoes a highly questionable facelift via Mina Naguib's highly cool Website Mixmaster.

Posted by Dan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Time to start thinking about the
May 1st Reboot

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hey All.
Ive just joined the news team and i'll be posting some great links for ya.
In the mean time you can check out my site Reconfine

Posted by Tim D on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dave Clark Associates

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

hansihelle.de + Lekkerwerken launches the interactive snack-shop of the illustrator Hansi Helle

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

MS Frontpage Customer Gallery. Not good, but not as bad as I had hoped...

Posted by Dan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Chris Jones + UK web guy who is looking to move to NZ.
Dimension7 + Berlin based graphic and fashion design studio.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The crew from WEFAIL are back with another supa slick site - if only all Flash sites were this damn good ...

Posted by Dan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

does anyone know of any studio space available for rent in the inner city (09)
please email me

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Big Day Out mobile blog (moblog)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Create your handwriting into a font in minutes

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

dnation updates - new stuff, desktops and a whopper article on the state of Vjing in NZ. check-it

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

What the? Photoshop CS prevents opening scanned or copied-via-clipboard images of currency?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Congrats to my wee friend FiFi!
That's gotta be good for the old record sales ahe?

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Evasion is currently running the innaugural Hankins Award for Creative Writing. Deadline is January the 31st.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Some tight stuff at mata AK. NZ.

And check flavorpill.net
I have added some kiwi flavor :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I trust everyone had a good holiday. lets kick off 2004 with nz idol blog!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Year Mac links for those who had to go back to work early.
new ipod mini for the ladies
Super computer - G5 cluster check the QT

"Top spender on iTunes Music Store has spent $29,500. (Not identified)" - Steve Jobs reveals more at his keynote -MacWorld SF. more info

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Merry Christmas yo !

New profile on the way, with Dunedins own Nigel Roberts, co-editor of New Zealand Skateboarding Magazine / photographer / graffiti artist.
Should be a good one.

Enjoi the season folks !

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

we've made a new teamuniform

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Really amazing work from Johnny Hardstaff

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Red Bull Copilot looks Tu meke on my new eMac!!

Yes. I have taken an e.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SEMI PERMANENT
coming soon to an Auckland near you.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SHIFT 085 UPDATE DECEMBER 2003

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Type is an organism

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Christmas browsing at
fred flare and 9th exhibition

Posted by Ruth on Jan 6, 2005 at 2:09pm

If you're bored like me, you'll rejoice in this random Yankee fodder. There's plenty more off the main site if you can handle it..

'Leprechauns vs Toilet Brushes'? ... ohhh Lord have Mercy!

Posted by Dan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Did we mention saatchi & saatchi?
No. So it's time we did.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Yesterday WGTN went off big time as you would have all seen - Congrats to all involved! - Including the odd FTMer who played their part in the whole LOTR hullabaloo - nice

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

How about a round of applause for the New Zealand Government?

Thanks to them, we sure are going places..

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King. Cam 1 - Cam 2

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Installing your new battery

Hack ya ipod open like its easter!

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ACHTUNG! Sony Net MD competition - deadline wednesday - full details in the Oct/Nov Pulp - that is all.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

iPod's Dirty Little Secret

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Working Title Films has a great little site that delivers its trailers in flash

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Blackspade radioactive tee designs.
FCKN@ Bro.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

See, that knowledge wave is in the house

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nicholas Blanchet - Summer 2004

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Don't fancy your's much, it's the 2003 netguide award winners yay.
If mediawhore.co.nz was a TV show, it would be Eating Media Lunch
Karl Wills animation. Classic

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

George W. Bush visits England this week, and you should go and make him feel welcome

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Massey University Exhibition 2003 It may have finished but you can still check out some of the work online. Including guest For the Masses tee designer Joanna Roberts!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Not Funny

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

DVD Turntables Released by Pioneer.

And has anyone seen NIC?

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Chrometoaster ReDesign. I bet there all down at Zebos in the sun right now :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Doctor Who?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

wwd07 &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

RadioActive are having a T-shirt Comp - Closes 22 of Nov, so you'd better hurry.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Work by graduating students from the Auckland University of Technology Bachelor of Graphic Design.

"Over and Out" Exhibition Date: November 13-18 Venue: Level 5, Aotea Centre

Thanks Cornelius.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Innovative Media from ChCh Redesign. Simple and clean. Nice job

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Job Post: Nice Auckland firm we all know and love require web dev. php etc, intermediate level. someone on to it. Independent position but could very well become full time. Email me yr CV and I'll pass it on. No big files. Or I kill you.
james@forthemasses.net

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Massey School of Design exhibition. At the old museum WGTN. Nice of them to tell us.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Policy.net.nz
Side by side comparison of the major NZ political parties' policy on everything from the ARTS to the TREATY.

Design Festa
Starts up again next weekend in Tokyo.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

www.eidosdesign.co.nz
www.lizziefinn.com
And I'll See you in Hell

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SEMI-PERMANENT04

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Imaginary Numbers

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

huffer - we make some ads.
godindustries - new zealand photos. cool!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Im amped on the updates at neckcns.

Like, really, really, amped!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

YUKFOO!

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

sellout.chicksonspeed.com

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The highly anticipated ALA 3.0 is live, with front and back ends redesigned, and 3 new articles to boot.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Another NZ music video making company SHURIKEN

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Profile Intermedia - Voyeur

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

defystructure.com / online exhibit of works of Ch. Raymond Cruz

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Every wonder who makes all the NZ Music Videos?

Fish 'n' Clips

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Wow!

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Bitforms.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mad Funky - Japanese Graf.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Josh Nimoy has some interesting projects.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nice beats for slow thursdays: Beta Lounge. Make sure to click past shows.

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Grouphug.us, making you realise how well your life is actually going:

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

wefail.com - phat link from Dan - 1.4meg price tag - but well worth it

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Big & Little Biz" - an UP event - Wellington NZ - Tuesday 21 October 2003
designerstalk.com - New!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

mud /multiuserdesign - graphic design DVD magazine - An experimental DVD magazine dedicated to digital design
(print, interactive & motion)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

reinvent reinvents itself - funny that - the magazine's first issue + website launch October 30 at Allelujah K'Road

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

pulp are constructing a double page spread of images called RISE & SHRINE - the temples of pop culture - and are calling for submissions from you - images should be anything from a marae entrance - to the tallest drink in town - to reclining buddha - to a ATM machine.

Submit your stuff to brock now

deadline is Oct 24

That is all

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hit The Deck skateboard exhibition.
iwishihadaname.com is very nice.
And Please. Pray for Tana.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Tokyo Designers Week 2003

Not to forget this too...

October 9 - 13

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This has been up for a while - but its faaaaaantastic... After life - four seasons by Jonathan Clark

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

dnation new dsktops
creativeforce another international award
RWC2003 "Nonu. There's only one Nonu. There's only one Nonu. There's only one Nonu."

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

VESTAX FADER BOARD

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

TOKYO DESIGNERS BLOCK 2003

October 9th - 13th.

And that logo looks a little like this

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Shift Auckland are after a web designer

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

darron lilley updates... where is he .. and whats up yo ! ... respec!

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The new Bucket Fountain store is open.
As WGTN as it gets!
Also our shop has undergone a face lift. Help pay for my legal fees and buy a top!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

p ee p show

kim tang

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

happy happy happypets

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

w k . in ter act

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I just went looking for suit hire places online.
Someone needs to get into the suit hire website redesign market, they could use a little help...

http://www.esquiresuithire.co.nz/

http://www.carltonsuithire.co.nz/

http://www.dresscircle.co.nz/

and my personal fave
http://www.theweddingsite.co.nz/SuitHire.asp

only found 1 that gave me the information I wanted quickly and easily and didn't make my eyes water looking at it.. bummer they're in Dunedin:
http://www.flint.co.nz/

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

How many thick-ears have to be given out before you lot realise!
Don't send us links riddled with JS errors!
They are my pet hate. That, and people who drink Heineken at pubs.
Scum

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Sorry this is only available to users of Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5+ on Windows Based Operating Systems"
+
If you try to leave without voting, you get a dialog box asking if you're sure you want to leave.

None the less, I'm excited about C4TV.

[Get it right next time ay]

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

digitalabstracts.com nevermindus.com
*snap*

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

new 42 below ecard

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

BACARDI and Cola
(I gotta stop drinking on school nights)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ka hinga atu he tete-kura - ka hara-mai he tete-kura. As one fern dies - one is born to take its place. R.I.P Franco & JC

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Get Your Peace On!
Again. New Zealand. NEVER forget.July 10 1985"As long as we're talking shelf life here."

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

http://www.pjddb.com

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

You would not mind waking up in the morning next to 42 Below.

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ban Comic Sans Dot Com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

7x7
Monday, 22 September at e-Vision, corner Blair and Wakefield Streets.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ooooooo.
fracture does huffer

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The winners of this years Best Awards where announced last night. Congratulations to Anchorville for taking out the web award. And nice one TV3. For the coverage on Nightline.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

volumeone

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Geeks Tip of the Week :

Connect direct to Adobe for all those pesky incremental software updates.

FTP : ftp.adobe.com/pub/adobe/

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

42 Below?

Crackin da funniez bro.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

pfadfinderei

Nice guys and girls from Berlin.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ah the good old days

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

eric cruz ... uptown ....

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZ Breakers &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

the doubleoc site has been updated.

.geek.nz very very sad.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

MX 2004

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Samurai.fm

New Music Radio From Tokyo, Japan.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NetGuide Web Awards 2003
James was unavailable for comment.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The finalists are up for this years
Best Design Awards
Some favourites in the interactive media & website design cat. Go Dan Smith!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The CUBEYou! can help make Auckland more creative

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Tao Restaurant | New York &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

The new Otago Nuggets Logo from Chris at blackspade

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

working next door to these mad hatters at the mo.

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Shift #081
cover by syrup

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Designers Guild of Ireland &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

elevenfiftyseven.records &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

The coolest shop in paris ?



and love graffiti

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

- DONT THINK - JUST SHOOT -
A lomography exhibition at C1 cafe - lomographs from all around the world.
month of august.
High St. Christhcurch

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ladies & Gentlemen. Boys & Girls.
For the Masses gets ripped off. Again!
email: robsons@evie.com.br

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Two Lane Black Top

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am


Stickernation is back in full force!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Job-Posting: If Flash, and or Action Scripting are your bag. Please send me james@untitled-1.co.nz URLs and or CVs (.pdf .doc format only)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Design Needs New Heroes

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

the auckland festival has parts 2 and 3 of Matthew Barney's Cremaster cycle

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The delightfully re-vamped StudioWhiz.com

/Still undergoing changes/

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

South Auckland's Finest.
Dawn Raid Entertainment

Updates.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hinge Design &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

new and free
BD_GEMINIS
@
typedifferent.com

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

AK03 &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

scroll down. look! now ya' can search for old news! super. bugs here please
--
4print.com.au The easy way to find a printer to suit your needs.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

subvert &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

> Seemingly Updated
>> passenger . co . nz

>>> Check it !

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

2advanced &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

It would just be wrong if I didn't linkup the Beck's site

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

tee hee hee....

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

is surfstation still around??
London Calling / an OE in cyberspace. nice work from the Toaster

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

stealing links from all over the place today
this one from surfstation
a book/pdf study by steve caddy on tool lyrics
very nice

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

the internet is shit

robbed from Newstoday

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I have an 87% chance of being a design hero.
Design Needs New Heroes &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

KOZO!

by www.duckstudios.com

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

gorgeous

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dilbert does web design

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

battersea power station from random media uk

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

transmit &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Aussie based Kiwi Jonathan Nicol is one of thirteen designers to have fonts included in the launch collection of new font foundry
Union Fonts

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

peter circuitt on the microphone......

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

google

Type: weapons of mass destruction

and hit I'm Feeling Lucky

Posted by Ryan on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

breadlegs.com nice, small, simple flash portfolio site of Chris Green

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SPARK3 The line-up has been announced.
Be a big 4 days in Hamiltron for that one!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

x . tra lovely people from shefield represent.... D e D

Strobe Lights + smoke machine technology + 1988 rave music accounted for a very excellent night... thankyou . P O K E .

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

It's Raining Links!
Shift Updates NZ.COM. And launches BIZ.ORG a kiwi business portal.
Also Shift new-be Andy has a great portfolio site

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Soda Creative:ReDesign.
Umm. Just a couple of things:
1, Text? Text please!
2, 800x600 or 1024? Make up your mind.
3, "Website Design from just $499 + GST"
$499? I could slap you! Well at least there is no flash :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

chax.net

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

boredofthebeckhams . c o m

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Fo' yo' geeks in da house, the RSS feed has been updated to version 2.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Listener / new site hot off the press this morning, thanks to cactuslab
"Looks like everyones kicked a goal!"

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"And I'll drink low fat Milk. But only if there's Kahlua & Vodka in it!"
meadow fresh / nice stuff like always from the team at origin

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mission Hall redesign. Tho I don't think its quite complete.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Yeah go B I G . A C T I V E

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Faster than a Subaru on Kent Terrace.
It's the all new G5!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Int'l Poster Gallery

darcySays!
I got the links on lock.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Russian Avante-Garde

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Speak Up.

Lets.

Design Ideas.
Design Talk.
Design Theory.

Etc.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I look kinda sexy Matrix style.

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

mediawhore
Welcome back Farah. OoOoo we missed ya!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A while ago we found out that Microsoft wasn't going to be releasing any more stand alone versions of IE, this week we find no more versions for the Mac.

Looks like Mozilla and Safari are the only options kids.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Nomad // New album out Monday, June 16 // Site by dNation

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Have found FTM Old Boy Grant Robinson!
Look's like he is in Thailand. If your in Thailand and see him. Say hi from us :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

you may have seen this, but its great, so look again at the lovely illustration and humour of Monsterism

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

aigalosangeles.org / The Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) announces the launch of its new design-community focused Website.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

rasterized.org / A global site which embraces creatives, giving them an environment in which they can interact and learn from each other.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"...and not those pixel pushing pin dicks at Weta Digital!"

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm in need on plain, nz made, t-shirts/ sweatshirts/ hoodies.
If you know of anywhere/anyone that could help, please drop me a line.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SLUM THEME PARK.__'__'

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

How we love the gore! Battle Royale t-shirts
Great B.I.F.F. Film.

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

RE_INVIGORATE // Data Archiving Services
Some great new features. Check it out

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Get ready to drool fellow geek-aholics.

8.6 Gigabits per second ! ! !

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

MANIACKERS GRAPHIC _ ' __.' MANIACKERS FONT _'___'.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Escalate" - Digital Photography:
This new web installation features the work of 15 Canadian new media fanatics exploring and experimenting with the creative side of digital photography.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

www.phunk.co.nz are looking for new media designers and sound artists to collaborate with on sound and art project.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mark Garrity has got a great looking site/portfolio, and he's after work in NZ

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SPARK03 features Michael C Place

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

We'll I sure as hell don't owe zero

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Interactive Technology Forum at (e)-vision: Presented by Terry R. Larose, Head of Oktobor Interactive

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Romain writes: "I'm french and I live in NZ aye! And I can't find a bloody job!"
Help the brother out: URL

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

morsemedia.com


_________________________________
simple css redesign

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

For our Auckland posse, spend a weekend making a short film - win an iMac!
PROFIT!!
(via Beck's Incredible Film Fest)

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A morguefile is an inactive or post production material reference file. This morgue file contains high resolution stock photography images free for either corporate or private use.
//
MorgueFile
//
Rock!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ridiculously good 3d work at PepeLand

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

link dumper " _____ __ "

onedotzero

barry mcgee

levi anniversary

kaws

tommygun

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Fracture Media Syndicate
new site from Nick and the crew:
_________________________________
Ryan's Interview with Nick

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dnation Issue 01:
Fresh new Wellingtown zine from Rob Appierdo

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Adobe Acrobat 6.0 Roadshow
-----------------------------------------------------
Christchurch - 9th June
Wellington - 10th June
Auckland - 11th June

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

good news

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am


._power.graphixx.
._create
._nike.presto.

._ok.nav.is
._red.button
._about.the.art
._watch.commercials

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Heather Brunette.
Dream Guy:
"he's tall, has brown eyes and blue jeans and buys me things."
It's me!
www.thebrunettes.co.nz

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

not design related, but I wanted to share.

Skate or die, kids. Skate or die.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I was very very sad to learn this today:
R.I.P nzoom

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Costume Ball &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

HitLab is amazing, without a doubt if Doom3 or the Xbox came out with support for some of the work they've been doing it I'd be down the road buying everything I could for it.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Design Camp went off! Congrats to the staff at the School of Design for an excellent gig. Pics of the Costume Ball to come very soon!

TUI-TO-FU!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Link Dump: 01 : 02 : 03 : 04 : 05 : 06

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

an online exhibition of urban art photographed in and around east london.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Eagle Graphics have got with the programme and made a website!

Alright!

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Invasion of the crazy ants! ARGH!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Proof is in the Process

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ok: We know where the Hotel is. We know where the Opera House is. Now we need to know where the good (or bad) Pubs are in Wanganui. Please Email Me!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Design Survival Camp 6 :Updates
only 2 sleeps to go! oooOoOOo!!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Zephyrs. This is why For the Masses fly Qantas.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Thanks Ventilate for the link. I was just up in Canada last week awesome place, God save the Queen!

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Profile up from Nic:
Askew from Disruptiv.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Target 10% &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

The made me do it

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

What are we doing for NZ Music Month?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Loading 2.2M. Way to Big. Sorry.
If you don't want to wait I
completely understand. OK.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Here we are - the complete list of doctypes we're allowed according to W3C.
(notice the lack of this tag, &ltfor a greater understanding of this particular non compliant doctype read this)

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Lovely Illustrations at LastChance

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The very talented Jeff Wood passes on his latest... for the Sweetshop

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

UK video artist Runwrake.

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm liking guitar music again ... thankyou

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Am I the only FTM'er not flying the flash flag?
Flash Is Evil!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

So ForTheMasses likes flash

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The first 7X7 for 2003 is on Monday 5 May at 6pm.
Presenters include director Gaylene Preston. Royal Society of NZ CEO Steve Thompson. VUW's Bridget Stoker & Dr Hamish Campbell.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Gangstarr

New album dropz soon. Meanwhile they got web.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Again, please enjoy these faces.

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Please enjoy these piccies.

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dope Illustrations...

Occasional Superstar

Killastration

D`Art Digital Space

...All mighty fine.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

subakt updating 0.o

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

sorry Karl. homie don't play that

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

+tokyoDV+japaneseStreets+

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

R I P - L O S T P I X E L

L.P. Pulls the plug and goes touring.

Don't Believe me click here

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Attention is placed on standards-compliant code, accessibility issues and
cross-browser considerations."

I think I'm in love!!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A break from the screen, designex 03
- 15th international commercial + residential design exhibition. Only trouble is that its in Melbourne and at the same time that design camp is on.

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

don't go naked any longer girls!

Shop For the Masses is now open!

Big ups to Yann & Jo for the designs.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I've been looking at this site for the last 10 mins, I still don't know what's going on, but it's got a big mecha in it so it must be good.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

seeing as we like nice Flash, how about some nice
Flash fonts?

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Scott sends us his folio driftlab
see. we do like flash. good flash that is.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

hey did anyone watch flipside last night? I did - for the first time ever - and I saw these Auckland fellas : mukpuddy

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Zitrones &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Fantastic portfolio over at frontend design
I think they played a part in the design of The Official Site of The America's Cup. which is up for a webby

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

At last the Graphics International website.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

we love the iraqi information minister.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Matt and Karl put out a couple of new sites - solid work as always.
Mind the cactus!

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

RNDM _ Underground sounds all the way from Dublin

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

That's cause you don't spend enough time hanging out with the Maori internet socitey James.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Microsoft M&#257

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

my republic &middot digital photography slideshows. very sexy
wellvetted &middot check the best sites from the month just gone

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

new(ish?) banksy site

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

These are some fine looking posters, no matter if you agree with them or not.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nice simple screen prints from green lady

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Big Active

Karen Walker

Stella McCartney

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Designers against the war!
*no comment

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

pioneer 10 / is the personal web space of duane king, an art director and designer at focus2.
And from arjan. drububu.com / very big. very pixellated.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

HUFFERCOLOUR.COM &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

L O U D M O U T H very very nice gig guide site.
i have just hit the .nz motherload. expect more brand new kiwi sites over the comming.. years.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Just remember kids, you aren't the only ones photoshopping media images for those competitions.

This public service announcement was brought to you by Adobe.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

..Is that Boycott the war or Boycott the US Karl? :)

Design Survival Camp 6 The Theme for this year is "Authors of their Work"



It is the time for gathering of design students, educators, and professionals discussing and debating the topic.



It offers an excellent opportunity for professionals, tutors and students to meet and talk about design in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Boycott The War and take a look at that graph, jez....

nuff said

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

English graffiti crew scrawl collective and the uber cool LA talent Geoff McFetridge

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

You've got to have a huge amount of respect for the folks at Epitaph, they're giving another $50,000 to charity, and they want you to decide who it should go to.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

an old fav stickernation is back!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Susan Kare - the designer responsible for a large number of the original icons on both Mac and PC, check out her site.

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Big ups to Softshell for the mention on Radioactive!

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NRL Redsigns - GO WARRIORZ!

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

heliocell have a bit of studio space available in the cuba|wellington part of town. high speed net & car parks available.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

To navigate, use your mouse.





*link from designiskinky

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

onne writes: "We are giving designers their change to submit work (logo or animation) for the biggest outdoor screen of Rotterdam. The 6 best will be broadcasted on April the 13th during the international marathon of Rotterdam."
**Green Light District**

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

gobble!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The 1st New Zealand Casualty of the "war" in Iraq is... Peter Jackson
Not a wise move Pete. The chances of you winning an Oscar were slim before. Now. Trust me. You will never win one.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Remember kids, in this time of war its important to know how to decode the visual language elements in news content.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ZeroSexLife.com, a hell of a lot more then i expected. [poached from k10k]

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SPARK3 August 6th - 9th. And they want You!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Yawn &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

LOL

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Its alright barry, our beloved leader has also stated his option about current events.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

have one too many guinness yesterday?

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

josh said "boycott your own website".

so I did.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

From the FTM Inbox: J-STATION &middot StyleReactor &middot photo-inside

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

iamsam · 2002 Design Ambassador Sam Brodie. Link found in the new look PRODESiGN. Very sexy!

Happy St Paddies Day! I am on my 1st ale of the day :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Flash Mind Reader

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"I wear black on the outside because black is how I feel on the inside." - moz.
Shop around kids! $65

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

In these dark sporting times, its good to remember that real fans wear brown and tan.
eh, James?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

If copying is a compliment - NZ web company Shift must be stoked. Check both sites. Pure NZ and then these cats - PolyPack - thanks to Grant at L.P. for the info.

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

vodafone nz redesigns. love the little grey "Respect" links to ManYoo & the mighty Football KingZZZZ. go team!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Let me tell ya muthafuckaz who ya fuckin‚ with...

is a zine-esque collaboration, one person per page, about 30 pages in all, dealing principally with YOU. Your name, identity, crew, studio, site, whatever. This book is entirely about the identity of the artists and in turn, the identity of the collective > gloriously reproduced in one-colour on a white stock and hand-bound in an elaborate cover in one numbered edition of 200.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZ architects and interior designers think tank?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I think Nicola is in love

Posted by Ryan on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

misprintedtype

dope!

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Charles &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Get Your Anti-War On! 1 &middot 3 &middot 4

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

test yr booout perfect time waster for Friday. go wee merts!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Simply put, you have to see this. An online exhibit of Art Radebaugh's work.

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

redesign@macromedia.com

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

flipside &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Design a Subaru. Wicked! But make it quick. You have till March 21. I'm not

sure if you have to include 2 peroxide blonde valley girls and an eminem CD

stuck on repeat in your design though.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Now the Masses have a voice.
Join up to inSight and take a closer look at the day-to-day issues facing the New Zealand Design Community.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

mmm, saucy

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

As every day brings another knock to kiwi pride, it's great to see another first for New Zealand

from OK Flavor

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A little old, but Netscape's DevEdge redesigned.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

! Fight Creative Stagnation

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Cuban Council

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I want my M2 &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Keepin' on the phone tip. Seems Flash will be available on Japanese Cellphones soon.

link

Gotta be a good thing. Japanese handsets are like no other.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Sony Ericsson P800 - one nice phone that uses the Opera browser to great effect. Browsing the internet by phone could still become mainstream and that'll mean another platform for us to be designing for

Posted by Hamish on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Redneck !

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Spin and Intro - - > rock !

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Draw it. Store it. Sell it.

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Stencil Revolution &middot)

Type and Image &middot Diploma thesis by Bjoern Karnebogen

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Kia-ora,
first post, thought I'd let everyone know that theres only 3 days left to get your early purchase ticket to Semi-Permanent

Posted by Barry on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ATTN: Christchurch Lomographers

If you want to talk Lomo, go on Lomo adventures, capture beautiful things, see the world and become successful.

Then contact us to find out when the next Christchurch lomo meetup is.
lomochch@hotmail.com

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"I hate people that are good at everything"
tetsoo

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

veda / version 5 / fire.
Call me old-fashioned but links should be underlined & in a different colour from the text? A topic to debate in Insight perhaps?? Not long to go now! OoOoOOO Insight!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

S&oacute

Posted by Karl on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Ex-pat Sam Muir (samisgraphic) now doing great work at theKitchen in london.

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Students work from Media Design School · Oim &middot nokia &middot great to see some NZ students work! *but* they really should not all be at 1024

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Some fun motion graphics work from Brand New School based in Santa Monica. And some artwork from my favourite skateboarder Mark Gonzales

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Some very nice work in Arnauds portfolio...

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Eagle Graphicz is Under Attack with more coming soon...

They bring you : Disruptiv Issue 1 on the Streets. Are you?

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

News.BBC has redesigned.
I recommend you read Usability: The Site Speaks for Itself if you're interested in the way they've gone about redesigning it.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Interesting a design industry taskforce

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

new new guy, simon from teamuniform says check out the portfolio of local superstar Simon Oosterdijk at lost-andfound

Posted by simon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Not being one normally on the lookout for these I quite enjoyed stumbling accross this free font site. Works wonderfully in IE6 on windows

Posted by Hamish on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

An interesting article on why Gollum won't be nominated for best supporting actor. Disappointed!

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Attention !
Washington DC rockers Trans Am are doing a tour of New Zealand. 11 shows in 11 different towns, so no matter where you are you have no excuse not to go. Tour dates can be found here, so get get yourself a ticket!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Sick of Spammongers? Tempmail..

Posted by Sam on Aug 11, 2004 at 1:38pm

PHOTOVANCSO // Amazing photography from Zoltan

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hello to all the Whanau, readers and bots visiting For The Masses. I'm looking forward to contributing here, meeting you all and sharing the love. You'll find me working from www.verb.co.nz.

Posted by Hamish on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Make it spin in 3D // Stefan Clark // Kiwi // Now in Holland

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

[This is Huge]
Google buys blogger

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

If you interested in any of Chris Morris work check the Warp Records for more details....

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Smoking Gun ... thanks Chris Morris.

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Free Music!* the best kind. go nzmusic.com!*link stolen from joe

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Who knew NZMusic.com had a staff blog??

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

We are after a couple of new crew members for FTM. So if you like getting bossed around for no pay them you might just be who we are looking for. If this sounds like you. please drop me a line

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

S U B C O N T R A S T &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Studio Blue Fish - Nice looking site, shame about the javascript errors.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

pics from Adobe Live in Auckland will go up 2moro. until then. some nice sites & people from the city of sails
BNW &middot petertasker.com &middot creativeforce

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Be the first kid on the block to know about the next internet meme.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

non

Updates with the Upcoming Season - Winter 2003. Yes its gonna be Winter again soon....

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Very nice book from the south american quarter "Latino" and some nice illistration at Airside.

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Church is off to semi-permanent in Sydney!
They've also managed to score some bulk rates so if your interested in going give Paul an email, they need to confirm by the 10th of February.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The British Council's sub-sites for Australia, Japan, India and France have all been redesigned recently, according to legend by a nice Swiss firm that have a 105 sites left to do, and from looking at the NZ one, it needs it.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Colour Test.

Via. Sparky.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Apparently For The Masses is 'New Zealand's premier web design magazine.'

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Rialto Cinemas has just re-designed.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

In Auckland next week. I will be available to have beers by appointment only. 021 number can be found on untitled-1.co.nz please don't Spam my cellphone. Pete is in charge till I get back. And no silly buggers while I'm away!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I've been following lockjaw for years and years, and they've just launched the winter 2002/2003 edition. niiice.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

via megan:
dave likes art its a movie trailer site with an edge. or is that a spike?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

the frogs they will be at the Blind Pig February 1. Gabe's Oasis February 8. And the Double Door February 20 (must be 18+ to enter)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Typography weblogs?
typographer
typographi

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

www.fmagazine.com &middot cute wee illustration from carole of france.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Whale Rider
great site. and from what I have heard. so is the film.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Why, yes I am looking forward to zwan album, and if its anything like their website it should be good and interesting

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ageha

New Club just opened in Tokyo. Pulling out all the stopz.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"other sites are just 'your stimulus', but here you have to stimulate the site first to get some content" says Steffen of habitat7, which has just re-designed.

hhhmmmmm.......

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dedicated to the revolution of youth culture personified in Avirl Lavigne.
Couldn't have said it better myself.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Arkitip has been a favourite for a while.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

hyperthesis visual lab
an experimental in digital exploration & presentation.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

it's friday afternoon. time to take the piss:

www.http.co.nz
looking foward to this "new look website"

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

from the inbox:
www.krghettojuice.com
portfolio site & a few tees
www.invisiblemadevisible.co.uk
magma sticker exhibition
www.michaelhagel.com
portfolio for US designer Michael Hagel
www.vaihtoeh.to
finnish design

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Village People on TV2. super sexy titles by Seven
Becky Nunes also from Seven. is there anything they can't do??

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Apple is travelling around NZ to show you the latest warez apple NZ update

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

FTM:re:design. Please send any bugs to me
forthemasses.net should now work on any browser you throw at it :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Adobe PDF: The Basics FREE 1 hr Seminar
 Sheraton Auckland. Tue 4 Feb 2003

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

_ some nice Blenheim action
_ the media suite

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Some people have too much time on their hands

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Christchurch Designer (as seen on DIK)
Jeffrey Docherty

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nice flash from pine

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, its music for the masses

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Australian INFront _Tees

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Would anyone like to say anything about this years bloggies??

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

darcy says:
FTM it dood, im too lazy

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Its my favourite record label, now its your favourite record label, its the re-designed Vagrant Records

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Continuing from james geek.nz post, here's the slashdot thread on tthe subject.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Art of New Zealand Trust &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Safari OS X only. Looks nice. But another browser in the world is like another bullet in the f**king head if you ask me.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

stretchyourlegs reDesigns. great example of a portfolio site.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mission Hall &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

geek.nz

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm on holiday, its a beautiful day outside and everything seems to be breaking down left and right.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I only just found the web site, and im amazed it hasn't been linked up anywhere else, as andy howell is one hell of an artist.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

They might claim to be the first to clone - looks like they might need to clone a nice designer for themselves.
clone here

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Young and ripping, The Moment are a five-piece band from Orange County, CA. Make sure you have a listen to their mp3's.
Also, if your at the BDO in january, be sure to check out Dunedin gutter punks [and friends of mine] Ritalin, who will be playing there.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Pulp.co.nz up dates its site, "with richer content and depth to provide you with a dynamic and informative source that reflects all the aspects of Pulp"

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

As Mister Jamez is on Holiday, I'll let you know the new FTM INFO page is up. A darcy exclusive.

Merry Xmas From Tokyo.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Santa needs some help at lavender*
chow 45 Tory
that's it. im on holiday. peace out etc

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealand Home of Middle-earth "Hi I'm Karl Urban, you might remember me from such Flash files as.." hehe. this is a great bit of work from the boys & girls at Shift

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

more holiday cheer . this time from origin

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

heres a couple of links for a couple of folks who linked to ftm
www.designradar.it/
www.2mworld.com

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

...I'm the one inside the pub across the street :)
this is cool. Alexa amazon meets google.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar is as about as far as my reading got. well if you dont count the Friday Flash.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Have a merry shift Xmas

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Cactuslab Snogo!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

yo, Im away for 3 weeks (I know this aint inspiring news) ... just wanted to wish everyone a rad holiday period and all that. UnPlug your comp and your tv ... go see live music or a young farmer competition :/ (at least it's in the sun right!?) If your into H!P H0P, try and search out the new "Lewis Parker (it's all happening now)" LP ... (uk hip hop is alive and hoppin), oh ... and be nice to each other.

peace

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

we have a winner!
and yep. this is what I think of Xmas®

Christmas & Santa are registered trademarks of The Coca Cola Company.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

emilyplace.com &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

I'm sure my mum wouldn't have such a problem with my arcade game collection if i showed her what it could look like. wow.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Trouble with xmas presents? How about something
whacky.

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Usability is not everything apparently.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Bought a CD in the US in the last 6 years?
You'll get between $5 and $20 back if you file a claim here

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The 2002 Middle Earth Countdown

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Get a/your moose on &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Tonight in Auckland, 6pm :
Natcoll Design Technology
first graduating class
[ proceed with caution ]
Level 3, cr Symonds St and Krd

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZMUSIC.COM has redesigned, thought you'd like to know.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"For The Masses" + googlism.com = " for the masses is echoed in adolf hitler's 'mein kampf' ", umungst other strange things.
and apprently "james is a girl", "darcy is usually not allowed to receive calls after 10 pm on a school night", "darron is a level 51 druid", and "pete is as authentic a mambo dancer as we're ever likely to see"
I'm never going to get any work done....

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

..the winner of the InDesign comp will be announced Monday! oOoOoOO! The excitement builds!!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

While it appears youung Mr. Burgess is trying to break the news CMS & drive me mad, I'll tell you what keeps me sane, pictures of NZ from space....

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

FaZe's new portfolio has officially been launched

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hey All,
Last Thursday I was made redundant if anyone knows of any full time design jobs going or you or you boss is looking for someone. Please email me. Or view my little c.v.
Thanks Tim

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

its a poor man's official james bond megalomaniacal super-villian world domination mission control video wall

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

FTM XMAS DRINKS &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Check out how much land it takes to support your lifestyle with the footprint calculator
Then figure out how can you reduce the impact of your lifestyle on the environment. Nice.

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I thought someone would have posted this by now, but here it is... Russell
Browns Hard News reborn as a weblog, joined by 3 other ranting geesers.
Public Address.net

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I was thinking about waiting until someone did the Tablet PC right [*cough*Apple], but Alias have brought out Alias SketchBook, I might have to rethink that decision.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Site News Fuelled by supermarket beer & mums cooking I am starting to roll out some changes to FTM. So keep an eye out over the next few months. Also the response to the Adobe InDesign comp has been fantastic. You still have 1 more day so make sure you get your entry in now!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Simon James Furniture

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Grant Maiden Photography

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Have your say about the next version of NZ e-govt guidelines.
Thank you Mr. Holloway for the heads up.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

OBEY

Download the Vector files and make your giant posters and stickers. Paste up. Sticky fingerz.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NetGuide Web Awards 2002 And the winners are...

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Aesthetic Apparatus has some inspiring posters for gigs.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

_ATMOSPHERE™ &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

brad has just finished his portfolio site. very nice use of the Flash &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

NYC - TOKYO - SYDNEY

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Area 101 &middot

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Lets settle this once and for all!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Macromedias Latest Product

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

MEDIAWHORE DIES!
Go and play outside in the sun like Farah. "So long and thanks for all the fish"

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Datsuns CD is good. Go buy it. I got a sticker with mine! yay!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Did you know that the Telecom art awards accepts computer created graphics for their covers?
Well, what are you waiting for? Fire up photoshop.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

dinz is having a competition for "all New Zealand final year tertiary students, recent graduates, as well as individuals in their first five years in the workforce, who have graduated from a recognised tertiary design programme and are practising as a professional designer".
Best info I can find out about it is here.
*edit - You can pick up more details about the in the 10th aniversary edition of PRODESiGN, but not much more.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

workspaces - new project at elevenfortyeight -
upload an image of your workspace to go into the gallery.
check it out

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Great response so far to the InDesign comp. Keep them entries coming in!

Accountancy & Business Law & Japanese more slick stuff from the crew at the Otago Uni Web Office

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

creativeaustralasia.com - still in beta mode but keep an eye on it. another palce for ozzie & kiwi creatives to hang

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

i i i Beautiful illustration from Donna Cross and Scott Kennedy

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

photic*forms Excellent NZ Luminary Design by Wayne Ferguson.

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Muck Mouth *small NSFW warning. Not safe if you work at a SOE and you have an email disclaimer that was written by Hitler.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Template files for the creation of CD labels, might be useful once and a while

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Now James can be just like toni, with all the great images of NZ weather

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hey. Ive been there

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

L'Oreal New Zealand Fashion Week

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Winners of the Nzoom school web challenge have been posted

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Phong is one of the sites that got me interested in making stuff for the web some 4-5 years ago [netscape gold represent]. Good to see its still going strong.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mad talent over at Disruptiv, NZ talent of course.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Danny Zuko?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Designers Republic have opened up their new store in the Shop33 complex here in Tokyo.

And like always the ForTheMasses crew are working hard everyday to bring yous the freshest off the boatest newz. So heres a sneak look at the tdr shop. 1 _ 2 _

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

StudioAnybody Updates over in Melbourne.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Wired redesigns to XHTML/CSS goodness, at least it works in NN4, eh Stuff?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

BAFTA 2002 Interactive entertainment nominees - winners

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

You'd think a movie about a web designer inhaling gasoline fumes would have a better website.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm breaking with tradition and letting in some Nuclear Powered links into our port :) johngregball.com . perfornika.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Fame, Fortune, Recognition. They could be all yours thanks to studiowhizz.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Doves video for There Goes The Fear is the best dam music vid I have seen in a long while + there new site ain't bad either!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Microsoft JScript error in Microsoft IE5 at Microsoft.com Ha Har!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

innovation. He bites so hard he took out a life size chunk. like it. Rowan'z link. Fanx.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Prada . ORACLE BMW Racing . Alinghi . bit of time and $ spent on these bad boys

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Pet01 Reprezent!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ST@RT_UP @ Te Papa:
An exciting interactive exhibition that investigates new media

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

CWA need someone with exceptional skills in using flash (action-script guru). Must also be
good at conceptual thinking/planning and be able to work well in a
team. E-Mail Cam if this sounds like you

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm just surfing the Art Crimes web site, and am pleased to see a Nz graffiti artist kicking it in Cincinnati and getting some exposure!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Remember kids, no matter what Britney tells you, MP3 is not a crime.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I use to own this domain and was planning on starting a small type foundary....
yikes ¿ ¿ ¿

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Former Wellington "designworks" Wise Guy Jeff Johnson has a new look at spunknation

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Whats the Big Idea?

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

... oh and if your in Wellington 2nite (25 Sept), you have to check out Manitoba playing live at Bodega. Take ur dancing 'boots' !!!!

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

finally saw Múm last night, the sweetest Icelandic electronica ... laptops, glockenspiel. piano accordion, cello ... aww

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Google : telling it like it is

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

CNN redesigns, at least it works in NN4, eh Stuff?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Babura-BABURA

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Big Night In ~ not sure what this is all about. but i got a feeling beer is involved. so i'm in!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

sans!nteract!ve:smoovnarration:P

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

DiK - Design conference 11-12/04/03 Sydney

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

soma design ~ nice clean portfolio site from Julian Thompson, mediarts student at Wintec

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

When I am King

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

theatre studies & sciences ~ fresh from chris & co at the otago web office

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

housewife and raymon ~ This site should have been brought to your attention months ago. Bad James.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

oysterbaywines.com This is what a good website should look like. Clean layout. Fast loading. A font size you can read & simple navigation. Beautiful. Just like the product :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This might be very uncool but oh well kept me entertained for a song or two.

your up

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This Months I BADLY NEED A REDESIGN award goes to : 42 BELOW VODKA

Nice drink. Not so nice Website.

Someone please give em the "cold call"

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

no no Pete. I want this

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I could so see James cruising down Courtney place in this.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

For all the sneaker fiend's out there....

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Fractious Nick

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

James Kinky Women

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"If you love Zeldman so much Pete why dont you marry him?"
and not to be out done. the good people at run also have a cam. Krd no less

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Its not quite dotCom millions, but it is for a bit o' cash, design money for Zambonia.
Shamelessly nicked off Zeldman

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Friends, isn't about time you enjoyed the view of Courtney Place

You might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of James wondering home drunk or a boy racer running over a slapper in white pants from 'the Hut'.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Submit____________________

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

9031.com

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Finding training courses can be a pain in the arse sometimes, but Teachme might help you.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

fush: Pete could do with a "bogan" tee shirt since he still lives out the Hutt

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Beautiful abstract director work from : dextro + lia

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Amy Franceschini has an exhibition at R401 at the moment, details: "Now Tron" Amy Franceschini. WHEN: Thursday 15 August - Saturday 24 August. WHERE:
rm401 * Fourth Floor * Achilles House * Cnr Commerce St and Custom St East * Auckland.
hat tip nicola

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nice portfolio here : sincretic

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Spike Jonze's skateboard company .... ' c h o c o l a t e '

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZ surf website with cameras and a bit of beach info

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This is such a good resource for logo's - download in pure vector form...

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

sauce Show reel including names such as Nirvarna

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Even the preloader is Pretty - NZ snowboard clothing company. flippa

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

+ Some updated material from richard fenwick

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The weird and wonderful world of shynola

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Free Culture.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

one for homesick homeboys darron & karl:
SJD - the most intriguing sound to come out of New Zealand
And now the site to match. from the lads at THIS WAY UP

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

After some nagging from Sam, I've add a RSS feed as well.

Have fun kids.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ATT American web developers: Can we please lose all the "United We Stand" and "911 heroes" from your sites? It was a long time ago get over it. You don't see us with "July 7 1985" all over For the Masses do you?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hi, how you guys going?

btw, if anyone is interested you can now pick up ftm in xml

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SansIntr@ctv
probably best bring yo'll DSL kids

.... oh and happy Bday Mr Burgess :)
*insert 'majestic' party streamer*

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Happy Birthday dear James
Happy Birthday to YOU!!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

found this cute little e card at teamuniform Carly Binding | Alright With Me

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

You know, I think its time James and myself had another trip up to Auckland, thats why you should vote for FTM as this years "Best Kiwiana Web site" at the Netguide awards.
sarcasm

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Truely awesome film, Dark City crossed with American Beauty..

Donnie Darko

It takes a bit of time to play the website, and you have to pay attention. Gives you a good idea what the movie is like though.

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

There is some interesting news and events at Unlimited Potential Unlimited potential is a discussion forum for the IT industry in New Zealand and monthly events are organised to profile special topics and guest speakers. Get involved!!! It would be good to see more creatives at the meetings!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Best is out of intensive care. I will be having a few beers tonight to celebrate :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Quote of the Day:
"My god man, its like slashdot, but for students!!
No good can come from this.."

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

[ : : : : salt_design : : : : ]
very very nice redesign from the crew behind a lot of the sweet stuff you see on your [telly]

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Lick it like a Linky Lollipop:
No more scrolling link lists, the layout standard has been set:mixeurgraphic Thanks Frenchies!

Posted by Megan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

things always change at fontomas

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

how did i miss this for so long ?
E-Boy updated !!!!!!!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SOo damn handy.

one for the superwoman utility belt:
WhAt The Font?!

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Matt catches up with Che Tamahori in the june/july PRODESiGN

+ spam this little shit today if ya get the chance.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Fine Kiwi sounds

Fine Kiwi site

by urban ronin.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SPARC__2002 August 5-9 at the Waikato Institute of Technology.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

My pic for tomorrow. in the Owhango Hotel 1600 from Taumarunui. Number 11. Skybaby. And apparently there is a General Election on too. So you should really all go out and vote.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Anyone know anything about some rumoured "usability certification course" in Wellington?

A *friend* wants to know, mail us eh.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This is some funny sh*t! We come in Peace

Posted by angbeynon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This is being linked up everywhere, and rightly so.
Amazing Sketchbook work at NormalNatural

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Too good to be true?

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

switch then switchback

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

young Nic stays up way too late, i remember when i could do that :/

1v2
3v4

ps: dont hire me on a monday

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Interweb is fucken cool

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

that logo looks familiar sam. where have I seen it before?
drop them a line: nzaif@hotmail.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Maori Government has declared war!

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

scate

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Journal #852 from the 1000Journals project is on its way to me, so if anybody would like to have a go at it before i ship it off, hit me up

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

satellite-mediagroup link Via: Matt

ngaitahu-seafood link Via: Brett

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

vote!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

KERMIT THE FROG NEWS FLASH:
The New Zealand Music Video Awards are on tonight in Wellington, starting from 8pm at The Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $8 on the door. NZMusic.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

RIP IT UP crap magazine. nice website.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

(sans-interctiv)

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Authors and dhtml, what better mix?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Yes, i stole this off Surfstation, but i couldnt not post it. MartinFewell.
And just incase you missed Sam's post, this is some hot hot stuff.
And although old news to some, im still talking to Pedro over at CactusLab.
And as if there wasnt enough US propaganda already, the NSA's Cryptologic Museum

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

My, My that news and some of that code looks so familar...

But where have I seen it before?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZ band Clowndog are currently touring, if they come to a town near you i highly recommend you see them. They are great!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nzp2p - file sharing for kiwis, gotta be a good thing! Sorry MAC Daddies - its a PC app :P

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

For all lucky enough to be in the cold south, check out winter fest.
TIP: don't eat the yellow snow either.

Posted by angbeynon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

employment opp
wanted / person with:

a) tight layout/design skills
b) editing experience (premiere)
c) camera experince (vid+still)
d) London based

... knowing html is a plus.

Mail me with urls. thank you.

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hot off the press..

Ian Robertson Photography

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

sweet. I know who I'm voting for now.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

and James bowling from the city end of the Basin Reserve picks up a hatrick for New Zealand!!!
www.pirated-sites.com It's about websites. That are pirated. Thanks for the link Karl :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Pirate Material thanks to cam for this one.....

gotta do my FTM news link Quota or James might cut my membership to the Exclusive FTM Country Club....

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A revolutionary golden child, armed with 9 piercing lenses and the ability to completely transform your world. One single shot produces 9 identical images on one print. Get yours @ artikle wellington $145

pop9

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Remember kids, pirates are bad*.

*This message brought to you by Mike Chung.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Refugee Design, designing for freedom in Austraila.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

fluidmedia redesign. this happened a few weeks ago - sorry i'm not on the ball at the mo.
and check out these hard men of nz design

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Forgot to mention that Neomu is only NZ$1 - best bargain ever!

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A friendly reminder...Last call for the Best Awards - late entries due 5pm Wednesday 10th July! Two more days to go!!!

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The smallest magazine in the world... Neomu is a collaborative publication of design and photography from artists across the globe. A call for contributions, for the next publication, is due soon. Check out the mag at the Unity bookstore in Wellington.

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

rikkicampbell.com :wellingtron free-lancer. very nice. very summer. we like summer. pass the milo.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

from NZ? got a band? go sign up!dam good idea from the crew at nzmusic.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Cool to see Boost's hardwork on the front cover of the Evening Post

Good on ya guys.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Save the 90 Closes 4pm Friday. Please be patient, there are lives at stake.

Posted by angbeynon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

it could be worse. i could have to pay for Ho$ting :)
big thanks today to outwide for giving FTM a room to rent for free.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

cheer up James, it could be worse :/ [practise now and be prepared]

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Keeping GE in the lab at sissy.co.nz! Check out the Sissy postcard range at a stockest near you - features lots of creepy GE photography!

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

well i'm back from what was the worst couple of days of my life last week. life must go on and all that so i will take up from where i left off last week.
we have brought some new players into the FTM squad so i think it would be a good time to introduce em:
at 1st 5. Angela from Canterbury. on the left wing Christine from Wellington. and at fullback Megan also from Wellington.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Fancy setting up "gatherings" with complete strangers that share your common interests in Live Journal, Slashdot and Ex-Jehovah's Witness?
Then try MeetUp.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

COCCA GALLERY - 2 July - 19 July - Christchurch - Skateboard Design exhibition - Some tight work there - You can even see an elevenfortyeight piece hanging on the wall.

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealand At War?

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Find out about Our Land and Our People... Dictionary of New Zeland Biography

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am


elevenfortyeightupdates

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Understanding USA
This is a great information graphics site packed with really interesting diagrams, graphs and stats - true info graphics! A good starting point for finding some inspiration!

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Check dis out fanx HORSEY

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Not sure about the whole accessibility thing, have a read of 30 days to a more accessible weblog, it helps put the whole thing into perspective.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

While most of the Wellington Crew are at the NZ launch of flashMX "networking", please spare a thought to those that are still working hard in flash and not getting the day off with free coffee and muffins.
Via Flash Blog

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

An eye catcher or an eye-sore?? The Bucket Fountain is a Wellington landmark you cannot miss!




Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

+ donate

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Greens new web-site has just been launched, Using all open-source software.
If only i was old enough to vote.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Flying Nun redesign! yay my favourite kiwi label!
and grab a copy of Chickens Hits featuring me old mate from Glenfield FiFi

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Thorogood more illustration. this time from the UK.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZ born fashion designer Collete Dinnigan

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Check out Ali Teo's wicked illustration portfolio. Classic kiwi 'Minties Moment's' also feature.

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Oh yeah, don't forget to get your nice pills for the weekend!

Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZ launch of Macromedia MXFTM welly crew will be there inforce going for there *balls!!

*Flash Balls.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This Weekend. Valve. FUN POISON
The unexploded awaits you! Taking you on new ventures and levels of audio hijinx, breaks, cuts, beats and bruises!

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

You are what you wear at Catch Super slick print brochure too! Forgive me if this link has been mentioned before! I'm new at the news!



Posted by Christine on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Congrats are in order to Arts & Letters Daily, NZ's first Webby winner.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

*Please dont eat the pictures Beautiful work from Auckland Illustrator Leah Morgan.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Wanted one webhost

-*nix, php, mysql, Pear/Soap, option of Sablotron would be nice too.
-user ability to create sub-domains, unlimited email alias, decent stats.
-host 2 urls [that includes with or without www.] without incurring extra cost for the pleasure.
-less than $60 a month.
Email between 1am and 12pm, Monday to Friday

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

360degrees NuMedia from ALand

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

whosewe.comDo you feel lucky punk?

Posted by angbeynon on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I would have expected a review by now from the kiwi contingent at the Sonar festival in Barcelona, but they are evidently still too high to operate electronic communicatoin devices...

Posted by Megan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nz skateboarding company - new site soon

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

James was overjoyed to hear the news, Bruce would still be around tomorrow.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Oo! And the Performing Arts site :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

University of Otago web Office smart new site from the deep south.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nice motion reel at one9ine, and a fresh season at
volumeone.

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Working on a project with this chap
next week, also some nice bits from the friends in spain!

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Virtual Keyboard for Cell Phones - Madness

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

darcy update

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Petes Mediawhore momentTM
Paul Holmes cast as his usual self for LOTR

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZUSA has organised an online petition for submission to Mr. Maharey addressing the current student loan scheme. Even if it doesn't directly affect you, i urge you to sign it as it does affect me and the 2/3 of the other tertiary students in NZ not eligible.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

July 27 - you can work on election day or enrol to vote here

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The New Zealand Film Festival launches.

Design by Ocean

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

.: project twenty three :.
updates. very soft and sexy just how i like em. and another yay ireland! i'm very tired/hungover.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

design a screen tattoo and win over at vodafone
and for all you sad sad bastards who don't get out much. EA are after the gamer of the year

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Marianne Webb is the latest exhibition down the street at OriginArt.
trendsideas.com is a vast database driven monster matt tells me.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Who do you think is the best web host in NZ? Please let us know.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

no more www.aardvark.co.nz ?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

My dream of being the first cy-borg skateboarder has been replaced by.... the dream to be the first cy-borg hoverboarder!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealanders taking it to the world!
D4 interview on PixelSurgeon.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

[ fracture.media.syndicate ] we lurvvvvvvvvv it! and you know who else loves it? ya mum!best nz flash site i have seen in a long while_

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

some dam fine links from the ftm inbox:
electricurrent.com
mutschlerandfriends.com
and yay Eire! "Keane-Oh! Keane-Oh! Keane-Oh!"

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm sorry Petes not here at the moment, please leave your name and number after the *beep*

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Our good friends from across the ditch Phojekt&#153 updates.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

studio whiz!!
go write some tutorials and upload them, with some support this could be one amazing resource. support it!

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

tron_______...--___.
bot____
z_+

link

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Sonar challenge hack was just too cute not to post.

Posted by Grant on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ok then. here are the offline photos.and big ups to everyone who made it along. bring on number 5!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

FYI DESIGN Straight outta HOWiCK! Crazy mo" Fo" called Bryn Heveldt ....
Hey James where are those offline photos buddy? I especially wanna see the ones of Petes mum getting intimate with Sam.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I matched the man behind the bar for the jukebox
And the music takes me back to Tennessee
And he asked who's the fool in the corner crying
I say a little ole wine drinker me
www.allanscott.com&nbsp
www.bladen.co.nz&nbsp
www.lebrun.co.nz&am

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

keep them panels & links coming people. we should be updating them soon. but I don't want to get rid of the one on the left here. as it's so dam cool!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I told James he should have gotten into the blogging scene earlier.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

2 more sleeps until offline and im off to wellington today. anybody who wants to catch up can get me at 027 407 8062

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This site should have been linked up weeks ago.
Not often a flash site impresses me, most are full of "Supacool" web design cliche's, but Salted Herring is very different fare.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

oOO! The New Pacifier site! ooO!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Domainz has a new look.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

SNOW! SNOW! SNOW! The little kid in me was re-launched while snowboarding down stuart st at 4am this morning. Salocin has been re-launched as well. feedback would be appreciated.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

For anyone interested in the table competition below check out this handy Image to Table thing from Reactive Media in Australia.

Posted by Grant on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

oh the cuteness!
Visit Orisinal if you've got time to burn.




Posted by Grant on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This one's for Sam, since I know he loves his tables

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This might be worth a visit. The Digital Solutions Expo at Te Papa.But be careful when you visit the |official site|

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Pnut's Thoughts is a kiwi blog of about all things nu media.
And it's just 5 sleeps to go till it's Offline time again!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times, I love google!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The big secret is out, Toolbox is now.. OUTWIDE

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

WOW what a link drought on dis site. So check this out gezzer

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Freelance Art School:
A cool place to learn about animation.
Dow Design:
Brand design from Auckland. Looks like they had a hand in that cool Anchor Milk stuff. moooo!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

A new brand for New Zealand? Or a New Zealand visual language? Give it a read.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Sam & I are homeless :(
Drop us a line if you want to adopt a cute and cuddly web developer for your flat in Wellington. (or even out the Hutt for James as he is a bogan from way back)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dude, boot up your PS2 and meet me for some MS bashing at slashdot.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Darcy featured in the latest pulp magazine, neo section. purchase.

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Well well well what have we here, first k10k update and now it's ANALOG Media What a month its been!

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

mp3.net.nz has rebooted as AmplifierAnd bigger is better Karl. Bigger is better!





Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Time to update your Flash player?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Paua2thePeople Launches - Nice work JK and fanks to Nic too for a nifty little online script!Yo James whats up with your grandma type mate? - we like it small here buddy!

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

infusion - very nice: from Auckland me thinks.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Holloway has released the every first version of Phpilfer.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Domopers!!!


And for once a New Zealand link, what I consider to be New Zealand's best blog cheerschopper by joe mahoney

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

11408 & U-1 have rebooted_

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZOOM is after a web joker.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The next AudioVisual Lounge session is at 8pm on Tuesday 7th May at Velvet (off Edward Street, opposite Firm Records, near Studio 9) with NO COVER CHARGE.
An hour of contributed video material will be screened during the first hour, including a couple of locally produced music videos and some animations, followed by a live VJ/DJ mix, performed by The Earth Life Dimension (comprising local VJ‚s Tranceducer, The Inquizator and Hallucinagenius, with DJ Trent spinning the vinyl).For more info, drop Julian a line.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Oh goodie the Webbies are back!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

eMac

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

OFFLINE 4. June 1. Wellington NZ. You all have heaps of time to find something nice/black to wear. Go RSVP now :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Get your BOTY name here!Mine was Retarded North Island Web Designer James Burgess.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

For the past few years Christchurch has been the only main centre in New
Zealand without a Film Society There will be a public meeting on May 1, 7:30 pm in the University Theatre, Arts Centre, to discuss
plans to revive the Canterbury Film Society.

Posted by Fork on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

If you've ever seen 'Serial Experiments Lain' then you'll be pretty interested in seeing this which will have a "fully intergrated voice control system" If you haven't seen Lain, perhaps you should?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

K10k are back!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Could someone explain why I'd want a XML feed from Macromedia?
Oh right I could win stuff, of course how foolish of me. Shame I'm not in one of the 50 eligible American states or Canada [barring Quebec of course?] so much for that global InterWeb thing!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

At least link up the creators of the K'Lee site James.

Funky in the oldschool web design ways..

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm so totally going NINJA when I go home tonight.

Anyone for BullRush?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Prolific Broadcast Design Studio Brand|Spank relaunch with a solid body of work.Another darcy scheme_

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Can You Feel Me K'lee?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

im looking for information on any design/programming education in nz. my real interest is in programming but any information would be good. please email me with anything u think might help.
ps. sorry bout this post but im getting desperate

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Its not often that technology actually surprises me

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This weekend, apart from trying those new Hangover Over pills, we will be trying to change serves. So if things start to look strange please_let_us_know___

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am



Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Sooooo many colors!!

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

lostpixel
.....Somethings change.

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Tanya Carlson fashion designer.
On a related note, does anyone know a Tanya Carlson that went to Paekakariki Primary school? If you do, could you flick me an email with what she is up to now-a-days.

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Times top 50 websites.
Vote for FortheMasses!

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Photoshop 7 User Conference
WellingToon - April 15
ChCh - April 17
ALand - May 3
..And I think it's free! Yay Adobe.


Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Im sittin here at work, with a HUGE bag of supreme coffee that my good friend just flew in with, as well as the new 'February' CD [note if you aint heard em, ring up Active and request something. What more could I ask for, it's friday and it's even warm and sunny!WGTN.RE:PREZENT.word.

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

designforfreedom

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

urban graffiti hero ' banksy '
also on the graffiti tip wk interact has just released a book - nice !

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mr Men [and Little Misses], Rock!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NZ Fashion Label 'non' launch their Winter 2002 CollectionWatch out for non, they are going worldwide and you can quote me on that.Meanwhile it was I who designed that site, so hit me with your feedback and bug reports.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Can anyone loan me some money for this

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Some great photography by Adrienne Pitts is over at OriginArt

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I can't believe no one mentioned that our own lovely Ruth redesigned.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Check out the AudioVisual Lounge Tuesday 2nd April at Velvet off Edward Street in Wellington, from 8pm. Showcase for Locally Produced Animation, Film and VJz.Holding it down for FTM are the ____________NEUEMATIK CREW.plug plug plug

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Bill Hicks. Like the Queen Mum. Is also dead. And that's sad too.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

www.masa.com.veEl site contiene la información completa acerca de:
datos generales, envío y especificaciones de obras y cierre de entrega de las mismas.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

It's the 7th New Zealand Online Survey!
Yay! Fill it out. Win crap you don't need!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Nice One Weta

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

which Academy Awards are you watching? us or them?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

fickle but peertyLINK

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Auckland 3D firm picked for Xbox deal

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Wellingtons own Breathe Communications

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

It's the homeguard of America the Armed Females of AmericaPro Gun Women on Full Auto

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealand video game companies Sidhe and Acid

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

for those of you who care....
Surfstation redesigned. Interview with Josh Davis and work by crew7. be sure to refresh.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I dont remember if I posted this a while back, but you should CHECK IT again anyway.

jive. ... oh and, Marcus, your lazy !

Posted by Darron on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Go Teamteam uniform redesign.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Once Were Jedi Warriors All poor old Tem Morrison needs is a crate bottle of lion red and Yoda playing Herbs on the Guitar.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This is way to fucken cool Thanks Darcy for the link

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Bill, what have you done?'Smart' tags

Posted by Grant on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

p.s if any one is in london on wed, the one and only Tim Shadbolt is hosting a par-tay at New Zealand House, promoting free education in Invercargill.
+ keep the sound on. inspired by len lye .

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Call me lazy, I have not worked in four months, maybe this could be the time to return.

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Church is pleased to inform you of the christening of a new student. Jeremy Dixon.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Big thanks today to Matt. Steve at AGM. And Bruce Foster for getting the For the Masses story on paper :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Chances are CactusLab did not have that much control over this site, Zoom Zoom, but guys what are you thinking?The first time I opened the site I crashed back to my desktop with a fatal excecption in IE6. I shudder to think what it's like on a Mac.

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Who's that sexy young man on page 58 of this months PRODESiGN?
James, ya damn right.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

christchurch boys and girlsdoing well in london!

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Te Pou Taki Koreroredesign

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The response to the links & panels pages has been overwhelming! Please keep em coming, as they will be updated this weekend. And look out for some fresh new panels on other pages through the site. + The complete Interface-7 interview archives & a few more For the Masses profiles. Still all 100% locally owned and operated.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Only sweet and sexy things come from the Bay of Plenty ya know

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

c a t a l y s t | Multimediavery very nice! ta mike

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

some late overseas news:
SK8 Deck design winners.
DXP.COMP.021st prize is a years free hosting! Lets see some kiwi entries ahe!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

FLASH MXOr should I say Flash 6??

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Bruce

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

another beer related linkGive it Back!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

It's the Export Gold Wheelbarrow thing :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

re | design ART|EYE

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

yezz . 20th issue go get em matt

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Strip

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Although not a New Zealand site this is one of the coolest things I have seen on the Internet.

Alphabet

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm getting board with the image on the left. Download this psd. Make up your own one. Send it back. And if we like it we will stick it up, and link it back to your site. Easy!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

sexy 365 nights

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

destinationAwesome dance partie in the Southern Alps. Cool live acts including Salmonella Dub, Trinity Roots, Gavng Girri and Infusiondanceonarock

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

About time Photoshop 7 came out, its only been what a year since 6?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

_level.7

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

look down her top! ta shaun

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

chrometoaster updatez

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

n!ce

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Links from down south.
Aduki
while the site might not be too fancy, the clothing is good.... Id Dunedin

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am


the peoples bureau

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

all your favourite news___ stereotypography.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The IHC annual appeal runs from the 14 to the 20th of February.
Donate some of your dot com millions now!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Happy Birthday For the Masses!
Send us some love :D

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

What age are we living in?

SUVA: A Fijian court on Monday ordered the execution of coup leader George Speight after he pleaded guilty to treason at his trial for overthrowing the country's first ethnic-Indian led government in 2000.

Speight was ordered to be taken from the court to a prison and then to a place of execution and be hanged.

More Here

Courtesy of Methods of Execution, Being Hung

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

telecom

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

_beat them at their own game____deleterepublik

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

KowalskiAnd Happy Valentines Day!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

not bad for a film made in Upper Hutt

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

For the Masses will be one year old next Tuesday. Yay!And to celebrate where getting on the piss at Zebos/5:30pm/not am/Tuesday the 19th of February.So if you’re in Wellington that day come on down/and bring your liver.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Update http://anemone.cx/

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

adrienne has a nice portfolio site

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New FTM'er Dan just sent me this. It must be shared with the world!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

One "EYE MAGAZINE" gets live

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Happy Waitangi day New Zealand!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

OoOOo My Panties!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I like

www.zombo.com

do YOU?

Hey, they don't call me krazy for nothin'..

Posted by Dan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

dunedin's radio one launches a new site.
r1

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

i have a feeling this may have been linked before, but oh well.
Coffee Supreme

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

La Luz de Jesus Gallery

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Posted by Ruth on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Flash player 6

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Pretty maps for the geek in everyone at
cybergeography.

Posted by Grant on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Lifes a Cartoon

The Cartoon Show is on at the Auckland Art Gallery hosting a variety of NZ and international work including
Fred The CLown

Speaking of cartoons, go watch the box and get your daily dose of Spongebob Squarepants and the Power Puff Girls

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

from the crazy kids at DNAAllAboutBranding.com very very sexy.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

design guru

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am


WTF?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The finalist for the bloggies has been announced today, and look not a single New Zealand web blog in the “Australian/New Zealand” category.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nice wee web placefrom the Nak-E I think. 06 that's Taranaki ain't it?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

GettaSite

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

See. I do check it from time to time :)jacob sua
::: Digital Post :::

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Turns out a little extra in audio galaxy has been doing more than delivering you some fine mp3's, have a read, then uninstall those fuckers.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Since I get respect generator, my computer love me more"

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

First of all, the rather lush Splore.SPLORE’S EVOLUTIONARY JOURNEY CONTINUES INTO THE FOURTH YEAR OF FUTURE MUSIC & INTEGRATED ARTS. From February 15»17, people will gather at the spectacular new outdoor location for a dynamic and original festival. located 70 minutes drive south east of Auckland, in the beautiful Waharau Regional Park.
And also the grungy Moneyshot Website.
Thanks Stephan

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Whoa looks like they use Auto-Illustrator!

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This is very very tight, see

Catalyst
And the design division:
Catalyst Multimedia

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Hello the Masses! I wasn’t going to show my face around here until February but an emergency has arisen. According to our good friends over at NZMUSIC the band formally known as Shihad is having their final gig at Valve tonight. If anyone has any more info about this historic event. Drop us a line.
Site News: A cleaned up FTM with a few old favorite sections will be back on your screens around February some time. Complete with 1B5’s and new shoes all set for the new school year!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

oh
Kdarcy

check the fuck out of this one i am giddy te w illist got ripped"" 'link__________________-

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The first Virus for SWF is born......

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

No its not the l33t3st WaReZ you seen, Alias|Wavefront will be giving away a "Personal Learning Edition" version of Maya, you'll have to register as it wont be ready till febuary, but still very, very cool.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Apples new iMac, hopefully there's a pink one for James
Update All the links to the article are dead but theres a copy at MacSlash, the quip about James pink iMac still stands however.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The "2002 bloggies" are on again, why not nominate one of the fine New Zealand blogs for their "best australian or new zealand weblog" section.


Perhaps this year a NZ site might make the finalists.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Well James has vanished off somewhere up north leaving me to hold the Forthemasses fort.
Hope everyone had a great Christmas, and New Years tommorow is looking to be one hell of a party.
I'm going to break with my tradition of only posting New Zealand sites to tide you guys over until we get back up to steam again. Anyway, checkout:
Depulso
See you guys at the next offline in year 2002

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nice nz portfolio skinny

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

New Zealand's Radio & Recording industry news source
median strip

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"Described as an
on-line arts community, the site encourages users to fill out a small CV describing their work. You can post notices of upcoming events, job opportunites and take part in on-line discussions"
thebigidea.co.nz

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Merry Christmas from the For The Masses Crew.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

But be sure to check out the amazing work at ABC

Posted by Reinoud on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

OH MY. Lived up to the hype & made me homesick. Damn. NZ/Weta are on top. No one is reading this cos your at the theatre right ?

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Xmas card sharing madness from the team at Shift

Posted by Grant on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Lush http://www.coffeesupreme.co.nz/

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Moving up on the planet.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

best flash interface I have seen in a very long while:: tmi

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nice redesign of system33

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

and people that like fine icons, I give you Windows XP Visual Guidelines

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Just thought I'd bring attention to the Transpower websites. Really nice corporate design.Transpower

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

These guys look promising, shame that they have used images instead of text, not a good start.

Cluster Creative

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

So much for living in a global, information and entertainment in a instant kinda world.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

got no time for Ali G anymore since he dissed the mode.SuperGreg b mi nu fav-rit dj!


Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Our Aussie cousins at Design is Kinky are having another Tshirt design comp.The rules are very simple. Design a tee shirt that promotes anti-violence in our community.NZ could do with a bit of anti-violence right about now. So do something useful before you shut down and power off this Christmas.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

here is a real flight 404 for you.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

...we here at For The Masses know your pain.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Thats right for all you who are finding work boring in the heat or that summer job hasnt been found then submit your work. I could explain it all here but I wont.

Posted by elevenforty on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Belinda Duffy Design

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nu look at SHF

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Day

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Smashing Pumpkins documentary 1am on Saturday 8th December

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Gathering 2002 is not to far away now.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

James is so lucky to live with this guy

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

you have to see this, SUPER NICE_

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Was a great night in at the BD4D event, inspiring and 'interesting'

Posted by Darron on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

finally something i think is news worthy
nice work at squarepix

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ok James, here ya go have a play with

Posted by Pete on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Moodstats is now up
NT want some flash from ya
And where is everyone? I said we have "semi" closed down. Get back to work you lazy FTM News bums!!!




Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The cat from the Matterhorn who left it's mark on Offline 3, has passed away :(
vist nzmusic for more.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Auckland web place xoeIT

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Te Papa, Wellington, 10am to 6pm daily Thursday and Friday, November 29th & 30th
www.webshow.co.nzWill cost $ however

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

lame

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

TECHTV lays off as many as half their staff last week.Well at least there's still the Fashion Channel, eh James?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

ecombiz

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Gotta plug this since Vicki got us on K10K back in the day :)...oooOOOooo.OT-TO.oooOOOooo... the Critter Corporation

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

RIP IT OFF LAUNCHED
thanx FOR THE MASSES and all involved - support AOTEROA design!

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

www.ricochet.co.nz

Posted by James on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

Wellington illustrator Stevie T. presents an exhibition called Disco Alchemy, opening tonight at Milk Gallery, 89 Victoria street, Wgtn.

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nics listening to the new slayer album, thats where nic is. no sgool c or bursary for me, im doing sixth-form certificate. i have bout 2 hours of sgool left ! then its all over, and hopefully, off to do a bachelor of IT.

Posted by Nic on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

70's skater reunion this weekend in AucklandNic is into that kind of thing. Infact. Where is Nic? We have lost Nic! School C or Bursay perhaps?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Public Beta of lessfilm.com

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I have a print job that needs the tight skills of a good designer/company in the WGTN area. If your interested email me with your resume and samples {URL's only}

_note_previous experience absolutely essential

Posted by Darron on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

If your're in Auckland for the next few days make sure you check out the
Graduate Exhibition for graphic and spatial design. Aotea Centre, November 14-19.

Posted by Reinoud on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I almost forgot all about CULTURE REBOOT. It's when For the Masses celebrate the fact New Zealand kicks arse at everything.
Eg. Fashion . Film . Music etc
And all the cheesy manufactured rubbish from overseas can just stay at home.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

NetGuide Schools Web Challenge the winners!!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Who shot the photographer?

Posted by Reinoud on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

This is in response to the ftm 'evilcat' splash featured about a month ago. I would like to make it very clear that THIS is indeed an evil cat. I live nextdoor to this monstrosity, I dont know what is more disturbing

Posted by Reinoud on Nov 30, -0001 at 12:00am

your dayz are numbered. Last call for submissions to RIP IT OFF _string it together! _thanx :)

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

HA! HAR!!!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Auckland Media design firm with an intresting slant..


Fracture

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Some people just dont understand house music, its a spiritual thing a soul thing. _lucky does _kissFM with help from sydneys _yahoo crew.

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I'm assuming that most of you have already been here, but if you're behind the times like me, check out the nice work that went into exportgold.

Posted by Reinoud on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

[O_O]

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

arclife records

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Wanna make games?
Do you have College-level math skills: linear algebra/matrix math and trigonometry?
College-level introductory physics skills?
1-2 years experience programming in C++ , and
A desire to move to Seattle for the winter?

Then the Certificate in Game Development might just be for you.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

If your as interested in the new Smashing Pumpkins greatest hits cd coming out tomorrow as I am, why not have a sneaky listen at what will be on the "bonus" disc Judas0

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

PEOPLE WITH OR WITHOUT FORMAL DESIGN EDUCATION SHOULD READ THIS AND NO MATTER WHAT YOUR OCCUPATION IS LISTEN/BUY VINCENT GALLO'S "WHEN" ALBUM HERE. OH & MORE ABOUT HIM HERE.

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Remix Redesign -
CheekyMonkey -
And one more for all you pill munchers -

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Check this ugly ass thing out here. It looks like a retro toasrer, only uglier....

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

kissingnoise

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

finally - tvnz gets it on with sky. phew.

read

Posted by Ruth on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

anemone.cx

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Does anyone have any idea what you'd put on 6 TFLOPS?.Anyone?

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

TUANZ interactive awards. If your totally bored with your day! down
your mouse

Posted by elevenforty on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

...looks like we where offline for a we while there. everything now seams to be sweet as :)

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Good site to!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Go check out the Official top 10 kiwi tracks of all time.But no Upper Hutt Posse? No Shihad? Hummmmm?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The new Hoyts site is fucking hopeless. It was made by this lot. Both sites look like utter shit on the mac, and are over flashed fucking nightmares.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

check out the great stuff at Gas Mask Nation

Posted by Reinoud on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Ssr

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I love
shodown, now even more than ever since the
forum has been up.

Posted by Reinoud on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Dean vs this guy?

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Future Farmers is an oldie but a goodie, nice new reskin and sites!

Posted by Marcus on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The Christchurch Polytech art and design graduate exhibition is on now at CoCA gallery, featuring a tasty selection of work from a fresh batch of young designers. Finishes on the 27th.

Posted by Fork on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

"HOLY CALAMITY, SCREAM INSANITY ..... the new iPOD MP3 player from apple has made another great fan of me" [5 GB HDD, 10Hr battery at 6.5 ounces]

[DETAILS]

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

[ URBAN RONIN ]

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Yes they did, all the way back in the old days....

Posted by Ryan on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Mikey Havoc was right!
Nick Eynon could be a "menace" to young people. Run ladies! Run!

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

After about 20 years :) Paradise redesign.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Look I have an Evil Twin

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

:D

Posted by Darron on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

The flash forward 2001 finalist are pretty spiffy.

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Reinvent - 2And this is very sweet too. spectre7 *cough* *sneze*

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

I know James is a dab hand at the old US propaganda, shame he's not American, he could have a new job with the CIA

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

November 11th -

get your works in - check here for up to the minute "time is money" updates

Posted by Karl on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am





For the masses rep-re-zent!
Dark Forces a massive underground dance party to celebrate halloween.

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

eduardoacosta

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Now you can submit links & such till your hearts content. And don’t forget to join the mailing list.
And if you’re lucky. We might put up some pics from Offline 3. Wo Ho!

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

nu shihad website.

Posted by James on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Every body needs a Personal Injury Warning System this summer..

Posted by Pete on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

Help the Americans identify the Terrorists! strangely informal.

Posted by Sam on Jan 1, 2000 at 1:00am

 
 
 
 

Hosted byDigiweb